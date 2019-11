Here’s the news from Subterranean Press itself:

A Very @Scalzi Christmas is shipping — and we've held back the last 100 copies for direct customers! We had way more orders than we could fill from wholesalers and large retailers, so don't delay in picking up your copy: https://t.co/fVog3LczDE pic.twitter.com/NFl5HvDFSe — SubPress (@SubPress) November 25, 2019

Basically, if you want to be sure you get the signed limited hardcover, order from Subterranean Press directly and do it very very soon. Like, today. Because those 100 copies are going to go quickly.

(If you miss the signed limited hardcover, however, there will still be the ebook version. And an audio version to boot. There will still be options!)