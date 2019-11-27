It’s after 5pm on Thanksgiving Eve, so we are officially in Thanksgivingtime, in which the early foodstuffs are being prepared so that there will be room in the oven tomorrow for the turkey and other things that need to be made on the day. So cakes and pies and certain casseroles that are reheatable: tonight is your night. Zeus and Smudge celebrate your moment.
For everyone who is trying to get somewhere for Thanksgiving in the middle of a bomb cyclone: Best wishes to you, and may you get where you’re going with a minimum of fuss and disruption. Enjoy your time with family and friends tomorrow. You deserve it.
8 thoughts on “Zeus and Smudge Welcome You to Thanksgivingtime”
They’d like you to know there’s no need to cook the bird — you can give it to them today.
Ahhh, there it is. Sweet little gentlemen, for the moment at least.
They want to inform you they have dibs on the giblets for the gravy.
A pan of brownies for tomorrow’s dessert and sweet potato casserole will be prepped tonight. Cornbread will be baked tomorrow, as will the ham; other food items will come with the guests.
Man, i did all that during the day. Screw staying up all night.
I have the perfect Thanksgiving planned. We go to relatives. We eat. Because they are going on vacation, we get the precious leftovers! Oh my sweet baby jeebus!! Turkey sooooooop here we come!!!!!!
Please give them kisses! The cats, not the turkey. Kissing raw turkey is bad
And you you and your family, our two furry beasts, May Hem, and Jake Havoc wish you the fullness of Thanksgiving!
I wanna cuddle them!