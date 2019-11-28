I was gonna post an earnest entry on all the things I’m thankful for this year, but then we’d be here for a really long time. This video, on the other hand, is barely 100 seconds long, and is more fun. Enjoy, and enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday.
2 thoughts on “Please Enjoy This, the Greatest of All Thanksgiving Songs”
I saw this movie yesterday.
Happy Thanksgiving!