A Very Scalzi Christmas is Out!

Just in time for the holidays!

As a reminder, this collection features fifteen stories about Christmas and the holidays, including three that are exclusive to this collection: “Christmas in July,” “Jangle the Elf Grants Wishes” and “Resolutions for the New Year.” Plus illustrations by the super-talented Natalie Metzger for every story (and the cover, obviously). The stories are mostly funny, with a couple that will get you right in the feels.

The signed, limited hardcover edition is almost totally sold out, but there are a few copies left — for now — if you purchase it directly from Subterranean Press. It is, however, freely available in an ebook edition at all your favorite ebook retailers, and Audible has the audiobook edition featuring a full cast (which I’m listening to now and which is friggin’ delightful). Both the eBook and audio editions are very affordably priced (around $6 each). Get both!

I’m so happy this is out in the world. I think you’re really going to enjoy this one. Merry Christmas!