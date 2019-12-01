The 10s In Review: An Occasional Series

It’s now the last month of the last year in a decade, and I suppose that means it might be a good time to collect up some thoughts on the past ten years, on both a personal and larger level. To that end, from time to time this month, basically when it crosses my mind to do so, I’ll do posts on the people, events, creative work and other notable things that I want to note before the 10s officially recede into the rear view mirror. Some of this will be specific to me and my life, and some of it will be more general.
I don’t want to overhype this intended collection of decade-end pieces, because ten years ago a grandly announced a very similar plan for the years 2000 – 2009, complete with snazzy graphic, and proceeded to not write any pieces, how embarrassing is that. This time I plan to be more low-key about it. If I’m moved to write something, I will. If not, then, well. It’s not like I wasn’t writing here over the last ten years; you can find what I was thinking about things as we went along. But I do have some thoughts on it all, if for no other reason than to help me make sense of it all for myself, so I suspect there will be at least a few pieces before the end of the month.
I will note — and I think this should be fairly obvious if you’ve been following along here at all in the last decade — that the 10s were a pretty good decade for me personally. Not without its challenges, certainly, but one that on a personal and professional level brought a measure of success and contentment. This is contrasted, I think, with a larger more general trend away from contentment. This division was interesting to experience and not entirely comfortable in its implications, and I imagine this dichotomy will thread itself into the pieces. I expect I will leaven these thoughts with “decade in review” posts of cats and sunsets, however, so there is that, at least.
In any event, this is my plan for December. Let’s see how it plays out.
3 thoughts on “The 10s In Review: An Occasional Series”
My late uncle, an engineer, was always very precise. One of his sore points was people who misidentified the starts and ends of decades.
He noted the the first century began with year 1, not year 0. (And it was the first century, not the ‘zeroth’). Thus, each decade after began with the year numbered 1, in the present case, 2011.
Consequently, the final year of the 2nd decade of the 21st century will be 2020, not 2019.
I know this is an annoying nit to pick, but I REALLY don’t want to see another decade marred by the current US government.
Ken:
I would tell you to don’t be that guy, but it’s too late, you’ve already been that guy.
And also, I and everyone else who is not actually an engineer is gonna go ahead and do it this way.
Yes, because the change of year – eg, from 10s to 20s – is far more visually significant. I think occasional life reviews are a good idea, and it helps if they have a ‘peg’ of some kind. I look forward to any entries on this subject.