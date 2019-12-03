Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2019, Day Two: Non-Traditionally Published Books

Today is Day Two of the Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2019, and today the focus is on Non-Traditionally Published Books: Self-published works, electronically-exclusive books, books from micro presses, books released outside the usual environs of the publishing world, and so on. Hey, I put my first novel up on this very Web site years ago and told people to send me a dollar if they liked it. Look where it got me. I hope you find some good stuff today.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for non-traditional authors and editors to post about their books; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Authors/editors: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Authors and editors of non-traditionally published books only. This includes comics and graphic novels, as well as non-fiction books and audiobooks. If your book has been traditionally published — available in bookstores on a returnable basis — post about your book in the thread that went up yesterday (if you are in doubt, assume you are non-traditionally published and post here). If you are a creator in another form or medium, your thread is coming tomorrow. Don’t post if you are not the author or editor, please.
2. Completed works only. Do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Likewise, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per author. In that post, you can list whatever books of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent book. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on books available in North America.
4. Keep your description of your book brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your book and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a bookseller if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from authors/editors promoting their books as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting books.
Now: Tell us about your book!
85 thoughts on “Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2019, Day Two: Non-Traditionally Published Books”
Clean Romantic Suspense with nearly 400 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Free to download and available in paperback.
When Rae learns she married her enemy, she flees to protect her infant and lands in the arms of her first love. When Rae’s husband starts killing people to smoke her out, Rae has to make a choice. What, and who, will she have to sacrifice to save her son?
Thank you so much for hosting this! One reader describes Bishop Takes Knight as “Peggy Carter meets Q in a world of shifters.” I think of it as Nick and Nora meets WH-13. Either way, here’s the Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07W79BTDS
or Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/bishop-takes-knight-mckenna-dean/1133409499
Thank you, John, and happy holidays to all!
For gothic science fiction with epic worldbuilding and a twist of Nordic noir, check out IRON TRUTH. When junior botanist Joy Somerset is shipwrecked on a desolate world, she soon learns that she is much better at talking herself out of trouble than shooting. Unfortunately, she’s also pretty good at talking herself into trouble.
The sequel, LONELY CASTLES, is out now and a third book will be out in early 2020, so it’s a great time to immerse yourself in the dark intrigue of the Primaterre universe!
Hello! If you’re looking for a superhero series with a strong secondary romance, then why not check out the Red and Black series? There are two books out so far, and the ebooks are currently on sale for 99 cents each (paperbacks just $9.99)- https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07T76FVT7
Basic premise: Dawn Takahashi’s been a fan of superheroes for years. So when she’s granted an impressive powerset of her own, she dives right in. Her first challenge is Faultline. He’s powerful, smart and, as a henchman for Bailey City’s first supervillain, standing right in her way. But Faultline has a secret. Underneath the mask, Faultline is Alex Gage, a working-class guy trying to scrounge together enough money to help support his sisters. And Dawn and Alex just happen to have a date next week.
What’s a fangirl to do when she unknowingly falls for her nemesis?
The first book in the Wakanreo trilogy– ALIEN BONDS. It’s a story of two very different people from two very different cultures who have t learn to live together a sort of AVATAR combined with PRIDE & PREJUDICE. In ALIEN BONDS, two lives are changed in an instant. Industrial chemist Dina Bellaire travels all the way to the planet Wakanreo to advance her career. Her carefully planned life goes up in flames the second she meets Kuaron Du, a Wakanrean who makes his living singing ancient songs in a dead language. Both of them know they can’t go back to the way they were before they met. They just have to convince the rest of the universe that what happened to them is real
Available as a paperback and as a Kindle book.
4.3 rating from 21 reviews.
Moscow, 2138. With the world only beginning to recover from the complete societal collapse of the late 21st Century, Zoya scrapes by prepping corpses for funerals and dreams of saving enough money to have a child. When her brother forces her to bring him a mysterious package, she witnesses his murder and finds herself on the run from ruthless mobsters. Frantically trying to stay alive and save her loved ones, Zoya opens the package and discovers two unusual data cards, one that allows her to fight back against the mafia and another which may hold the key to everlasting life.
Thanks John!
I’m the editor and publisher of the anthology SKIES OF WONDER, SKIES OF DANGER, a collection of 13 stories about airships, pirates, and wizards – and most of our stories contain all three! The stories range from straight-up fantasy to post-apocalyptic SF to diesel-punk alt-history. We’ve got everything from dragons to tea witches to Nazi jetpack zombies. Yes, you read that right.
The authors are all friends and we decided this project would be a ton of fun, and we’re quite pleased with how it turned out. Among the authors are Jennifer Mace (Macey) of the Hugo finalist podcast Be The Serpent; Amanda Hackwith, author of THE LIBRARY OF THE UNWRITTEN; and Tyler Hayes, author of THE IMAGINARY CORPSE.
It’s available in both electronic and trade paperback. You can find links to your favorite retailer here: https://books2read.com/u/b5rQOA
In a magical small town that only opens its doors to non-humans one month out of the year, a young and slightly incompetent witch must team up with her married angel and demon aunt, her teacup dragon, and the witch-hunter who’s been trying to kill her for ten years in order to save the world.
Minutemen 2041
In 2041, all citizens are called upon to repel the alien onslaught.
Fun alien invasion adventure.
“like postmodern Douglas Adams”
– PUBLISHERS WEEKLY
“equal parts goofiness and grandeur”
– KIRKUS MEDIA
SOMETHING ANCIENT IS WAKING.
An accountant misses his train.
A magician steals his hat.
A three-armed frog accelerates towards light speed.
A nun questions everything.
A rat makes a delicious sandwich.
A conspiracy ends.
Evil wins.
Hope remains.
This is
A Pinch of Salt is a Contemporary Romance with a Romantic Comedy feel and Swoon-Worthy moments. Follow Millie, a Chef who has recently opened a business with her sisters, and whose world is tilted when Jackson, a single dad with a love of classic literature, walks through her door.
You can find it on Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B071LSC1LQ/
Apple Books – https://books.apple.com/us/book/a-pinch-of-salt/id1241843752
or your preferred retailer.
I write two crime & mystery series for independent publisher Fahrenheit Press.
One is the Kirby Baxter series, about a comic book artist who is also the world’s greatest amateur detective. I’m currently working on the third Baxter novel. They’ve been described as classical Agatha Christie whodunnits, if she was a pop culture geek with a taste for satire.
A MINT CONDITION CORPSE: https://fahrenheit-press.myshopify.com/products/a-mint-condition-corpse-duncan-macmaster
VIDEO KILLED THE RADIO STAR: https://fahrenheit-press.myshopify.com/products/video-killed-the-radio-star-duncan-macmaster
My second series stars Jake Mooney, a hard luck hack writer whose pursuit of fame & fortune puts him in the middle of murder and mayhem. HACK is about how a gig ghostwriting a TV legend’s “autobiography” puts a target on Jake’s back. The second HACKED follows Jake’s attempts to sell his story to Hollywood, only to get wrapped up in a massive studio hacking scandal involving international espionage and old fashioned revenge.
HACK: https://fahrenheit-press.myshopify.com/products/hack-duncan-macmaster
HACKED: https://fahrenheit-press.myshopify.com/products/hacked-duncan-macmaster
All are available on Amazon, but if you buy the paperback direct from the publisher at the provided links, you can get the ebook free. The store also has other great authors you might enjoy, as well as crazy merchandise that helps keep the publishing ship stay afloat.
Thanks.
Anne Renwick writes steampunk romance, placing a new kind of biotech in the hands of mad scientists, proper young ladies and determined villains.
A REFLECTION OF SHADOWS: A thief with golden eyes. The spy who loves her. A mad scientist who will break hearts to expose her secrets.
Available on all major retailers as an ebook, paperback and audiobook.
Looking for something fast, funny, and escapist? Try some drunken faery mayhem! Completed, award winning humorous fantasy six book series, starts with The Glass Gargoyle.
Hello everyone and happy holidays!
My latest book is a modern fantasy choose your own adventure style novel. It’s the first book in the series with the second set to come out late next year. If you like surreal comedy with a fantastic twist I’m sure you will enjoy Escaping Fiction. With hundreds of different choices and multiple endings it’s a book you can get stuck into again and again!
It’s available across all the Amazon domains, but here is a link for the US
https://www.amazon.com/Escaping-Fiction-World-Within-Worlds/dp/1697315283/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?keywords=escaping+fiction+by+david+hayman&qid=1575379705&sr=8-1-fkmr0
It retails in paperback for $9.50.
You can find a complete list of all my books on my publishing imprint’s (run by me) facebook page https://www.facebook.com/syntheticmindspress
Thank you John for the opportunity to post this here!
Stonehenge is falling.
Meet Jacob Williams. A survivor of the First World War, forever changed by his experience. Now he’s facing down the terrors that conflict unleashed upon an unsuspecting world.
Weak spots have always existed between our world and that of the Fae; stone circles help to keep the most dangerous sealed shut. But now Stonehenge is failing…
It falls to the members of the Fae Defence Society to repair the ancient monument, protect humanity from the terrors it holds back and prevent another disastrous war.
Jacob and his wartime comrade Harry are on the front lines in a supernatural battle which threatens everything.
‘Jacob’s War’ is available as an eBook or Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07ZL24L6Q
Thanks John for the opportunity to promote this. I just published last month and it’s very exciting!
Thanks for the opportunity John!
This year I co-authored a book with my 97-year old great uncle Mike Carestio who was a bombardier aboard a B-24 Liberator in World War II. During that time, he kept a journal of every mission over France, Belgium, and Germany, so we sat down over the course of a year and talked about his experience before, during and after the war.
35 DAYS IN THE AIR is a reproduction of his handwritten journal, along with added personal recollections of his upbringing in Buffalo, New York, his unusual journey into military service, and his life upon returning to the states. It includes pictures from his personal collection, as well as information about his squad and crew.
It’s a short book, and from now until Dec. 8th the Kindle version is free: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X4KGJ2M
It’s also available in Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/dp/172289931X
Love romance, or know someone who does? Have yourself two FREE ebooks for the holidays!
FREE: ONCE UPON A DUKE
From a New York Times bestselling author: A fun regency romp featuring a spinster in a counting house, a grumpy duke, goats, true love, and a partridge in a pear tree. What could go wrong? Absolutely everything!
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
FREE: THE VISCOUNT’S TEMPTING MINX
Certain individuals might consider Lady Amelia Pembroke a managing sort of female, but truly, most people would be lost without her help. Why, the latest on-dit is that rakish Viscount Sheffield is canceling the fête of the Season because he hasn’t time for silly soirees. He doesn’t need time—he needs her!
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
Thank you!! :-)
If you grew up on Rankin-Bass Christmas specials and still enjoy watching them (with or without kids beside you), you might enjoy Wishing Season, my holiday-themed collection of fantasy stories. Talking reindeer, klutzy elves, a hint of fable, a dash of starlight.
Available as an ebook from all the usual retailers and in paperback from Amazon.
Mary Jensen, a trained medic, needs a new start and she’s getting one at Research Station Tau, in remote Antarctica. Called in as an emergency replacement, Mary soon finds out Tau’s mission: to find a lost elementary particle, deep down in the ice.
Dr. Ian Schuller, the station lead, thinks the particle is the key to humanity’s evolution. As they drill into the ice, complications arise and Mary starts to worry about his sanity. As he pushes harder and harder for results, the group begins to fracture.
And then the hallucinations start.
Something is in the ice, and it is changing them.
Now Mary must survive, and face what’s underneath.
All my books can be found here: bit.ly/WDRichards-getbooks
…And there are more coming in 2020!
Hello! Thanks so much for this opportunity! I’d like to offer my new epic fantasy series, Married to the Wind! Book one is out soon from Faerietreehouse Press, but you can get the ebook now!
“When the boy fell from the sky, everything changed.
Annissa of Yorra knew she was the Wisewoman’s daughter. She knew she was to be married in just a few short months. She knew her tiny village near the Wall was unimportant. She knew her country was safe, the sacred homeland of the First Lady’s Chosen People. And she knew her life would be unremarkable, though such quiet left her restless. She didn’t know destiny had much more in store for her. Soon, she must make a choice.
Safety, or the Truth?”
http://www.lulu.com/shop/samantha-holloway/married-to-the-wind-wisewomans-daughter/ebook/product-24204834.html
Thanks for the opportunity, John! It was reading your novels that finally made me move ahead with publishing my own, even though I worried that humerous fantasy/sci-fi didn’t have enough of an audience.
This is the first novel in my Grug Smash Novel Series, entitled Dicing with the Gods:
Meet Grug Smash. Grug not so smart. Then Grug find magic amulet.
Grug Smash is a barbarian adventurer, and he’s happy that way. He’s lived his life one mission and one tankard of ale at a time, doing his best to live up to his name and smash as much as one barbarian can. When Grug stumbles upon a magical amulet that boosts intelligence, his simple world begins to fall apart. He realizes that his life, his identity, is little more than a poorly-written backstory, and the gods themselves may be playing games with actions and existence. As Grug’s world crashes down around him, he must battle a sorcerer intent on ruling the world, wrestle with an inability to understand his past, and contend with the gods, who seem to have taken a direct interest in his life. What’s Grug to do when there’s nothing to smash?
Sorcerers, superheroes, and zombies.
Out of work, out of luck, out of practice.
Gods, clods, or four simple lads.
Here are the Beatles as you’ve never known them before: singing for their supper, singing for their souls, and singing to save the world.
Join 25 remarkable authors as they take you “Across the Universe.”
Featuring the stories of: Spider Robinson, Gregory Benford, David Gerrold, Allen M. Steele, Pat Cadigan, Lawrence Watt-Evans, Jody Lynn Nye, Gregory Frost, Cat Rambo, Keith R.A. DeCandido, Gail Z. Martin, Bev Vincent, Brenda W. Clough, Alan Goldsher, Gordon Linzner, Beth W. Patterson, Christian H. Smith, Sally Wiener Grotta, Kenneth Schneyer, Charles Barouch, Carol Gyzander, Patrick Barb, R. Jean Mathieu, Eric Avedissian, and Matthew F. Amati.
“This collection is a Magical Mystery Tour through alternate universes where the familiar narrative of the Beatles is turned on its head. Or ear. Or ass. It’s fun, irreverent, sexy, and twisted–just like the Fab Four themselves.” –Vicki Peterson, The Bangles
“Across the Universe is way too much fun! It’s the Beatles in the Twilight Zone of infinite possibilities! Highly recommended!” –Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author of V-Wars and Rage
Co-edited by myself and Michael Ventrella, “Across the Universe” is now available (like, as of TODAY) at Amazon and B&N in paperback, hardback! E-books coming very shortly!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1515423964
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/across-the-universe-michael-a-ventrella/1135002636?ean=9781515423966
Plus, if you’re in the NYC/Brooklyn area, we’re having a special book launch/reading TONIGHT as part of the New York Review of Science Fiction Readings. More info here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/423811534965104/
There will be books for sale, a raffle and CAKE. All is good in the “Universe”!
Two books that might be of interest to technical readers:
“Writing for Science Journals: Tips, Tricks, and a Learning Plan”
http://www.geoff-hart.com/books/journals/journal-book.htm
Everything they should teach you in grad school, but don’t.
“Effective Onscreen Editing, 4th edition”
http://www.geoff-hart.com/books/eoe/onscreen-book.htm
How to edit using a word processor without letting it drive you crazy. Now in its 4th edition, being used as a textbook at several universities, and still selling well.
Former police detective John Lazarus thinks that he’s finally done with his old life. All three of the men who murdered his wife have been executed, and he has a new job, a new girlfriend, and a new life.
But when a series of unexplainable grisly murders start, and when John is visited by one of his wife’s murderers–a man he personally watched die on the executioner’s gurney–John realizes that his old life isn’t done with him.
It’s The Chilling Killing Wind, a supernatural thriller that will appeal to fans of The X-Files and Millennium. Ordering info, with sample chapter, HERE. (Content-wise, this book is probably PG-13, maybe a light R. And my PG-rated space opera series, The Song of Forgotten Stars, is still available!)
Thanks to Mr. Scalzi for this annually fantastic service. Happiest of Holidays to our host and his family!
The Boy Who Was Mistaken for a Fairy King is my fairytale-esque story about a teen with antlers; mechanically-inclined gremlins who confuse him for their monarch; advice-giving trees; and a monarch who’s not so happy about being usurped.
https://www.amazon.com/Boy-Who-Mistaken-Fairy-King-ebook/dp/B07WZG4MV9/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1575380576&sr=8-1
Memoir: In 2017 Mary sold her house and moved into a 16-foot-long travel trailer. The purpose of this move was to find a better life with debilitating fatigue and seasonal affective disorder. In her first year she would learn about the unique network of people who live in RV’s full time and come to see America, and her place in it, in a totally new light. The book covers a winter in Florida followed by driving through the southwest to California and then returned east via America’s Loneliest Highway and through Colorado and Kansas. Available in Kindle and paperback, Amazon category release best seller and five star rated book.
“Like an episode of Castle written for the Hallmark Channel. Just nerdy enough to read on the way to ComicCon” – Audible Reviewer
PRINCELING, the newest installment in the epic fantasy series THE GEMETA STONE is a prequel, for fans of stories like T.H. White’s THE SWORD IN THE STONE.
Thanks for the opportunity!
One review called THE INDESTRUCTIBLES “the Breakfast Club meets the JLA.” The last man standing from a disillusioned superhero team pulls together a new generation of young adventurers to take up the mantle: a solar-powered girl, a ballerina vigilante, a werewolf with confidence issues, a boy with an alien sharing his brain, and a Whovian with a gravitational anomaly where her heart should be. The series follows these newly minted superheroes as they bumble their way towards learning how to leave the world better than they found it.
Book 5 in the YA series, THE CRIMSON CHILD, just launched in July 2019, but the first can be found here:
Each book is self-contained as the Indestructibles learn and grow as they face a unique threat, from alien invasions to time travel to evil wizards. Book 2 in the spinoff series, Echo and the Sea (New Adult) launched in earlier this year as well.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KJT67WS/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1 Former army researcher, Dr. Doug Shepherd, has been out of the military for nine years when the U.S. Army re-activates his status. Within 48 hours Shep finds himself at a secret scientific military installation in Antarctica, tasked with finishing the work of a scientist who committed suicide—or was murdered.But something is dangerously wrong at Camp Crystal. Deep within the bowels of the experimental facility Shep will discover the horrifying truth. But the clock is ticking. Because the Army’s research is spreading out of control, a saboteur is attacking from within, and winter is about to descend on the continent, locking everyone in for months.In darkest Antarctica, a storm is coming…
“Terry writes like Lee Child on steroids.”–Lansing State Journal
The Steel Discord is a magitech train heist, an Industrial-Revolution-era fantasy. Zarachius Skie must break onto a train to rescue his mentor, the occultist Mordekai Gethsemane, wrongfully accused of conspiracy to commit regicide. And once he’s on, he discovers a far more terrifying conspiracy. This book is a semifinalist in the Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off.
The Alchemy Dirge is fantasy noir in the same setting with different characters.
Salai wants to invent a printing press. Desperate for funds, he pushes the boundaries of alchemy and sells it to a black market arcana merchant. Now anarchists want the formula, the Ministry wants them imprisoned, and assassins want them dead. Salai’s alchemy has become the most dangerous weapon of all.
Here’s Publishers Weekly on Rick Ferguson’s “The Screaming Skull:”
“Ferguson’s wildly original debut… plays fast and loose with literary convention in a self-aware whirlwind of epic fantasy tropes and absurdist humor… will have readers laughing and groaning in equal measure.”
Elberon, a foulmouthed 64-year-old former adventurer, is now King of the Tradewind Isles and finds himself caught between two prophecies of the future: one in which he lives another 65 years in deteriorating health and another in which the world ends at the hands of one of his former compatriots on the day of his 65th birthday. Both strike him as horrific!
Join Elberon as he recounts his checkered past, rise to power, and loopy adventures through the Multiverse, armed with a screaming skull that may be one of the magical Phylaxes of Koschei the Deathless, a figure compared to “Sauron, Voldemort, Lord Foul, Thulsa Doom, or Vladimir Putin.”
Mainline it today!
Thank you, John!
Boldly Writing: A Trek Fan and Fanfiction History, 1967-1987 by Joan Marie Ve… https://www.amazon.com/dp/1502817411/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_U_x_V1M5DbRE79DSV via @amazon
Before the Internet, before PCs and MACs became common household items, at the dawn of the era of VCRs, Star Trek fans were making history. In Boldly Writing, Joan Marie Verba chronicles the development of Star Trek fanfiction, Star Trek conventions (the first Star Trek convention may not be the one you’re thinking of), Star Trek clubs, and Star Trek revival efforts. Boldly Writing tells how the term “Mary Sue” came into being, and follows the fan and fanfiction discussions and controversies of the era. At a time when fan communication was conducted largely through the mails, and fanfiction circulated through fanzines printed on spirit duplicators and mimeographs and offset printers, Star Trek fans created a lively and active fandom that continues today.
The Hedgewitches’ Tales
Historical fantasy retellings of fairy tales set during World War I and the Roaring Twenties. I like to describe them as Downton Abbey with a secret magic element. The first two books are available in ebook and paperback from Amazon, and the third book is up for preorder. It will be released December 23.
Start with Poppies & Roses, a retelling of Beauty and the Beast (though each book is technically standalone so you could start with book two or three if you want!):
Re-posting, since embed text didn’t work!
Here’s Publishers Weekly on Rick Ferguson’s “The Screaming Skull:”
“Ferguson’s wildly original debut… plays fast and loose with literary convention in a self-aware whirlwind of epic fantasy tropes and absurdist humor… will have readers laughing and groaning in equal measure.”
Elberon, a foulmouthed 64-year-old former adventurer, is now King of the Tradewind Isles and finds himself caught between two prophecies of the future: one in which he lives another 65 years in deteriorating health and another in which the world ends at the hands of one of his former compatriots on the day of his 65th birthday. Both strike him as horrific!
Join Elberon as he recounts his checkered past, rise to power, and loopy adventures through the Multiverse, armed with a screaming skull that may be one of the magical Phylaxes of Koschei the Deathless, a figure compared to “Sauron, Voldemort, Lord Foul, Thulsa Doom, or Vladimir Putin.”
Mainline it today!
Hello humans
I am Huck. I am a bookstore cat. I am the cat at From My Shelf Books. My brother Finn also is a bookstore cat, but he mostly sleeps. You might have seen us in “Bookstore Cats” by Brandon Schultz. I’m the handsome one.
We now have our own book called “Huck & Finn, Bookstore Cats”( ISBN: 9781646339952) Notice how I come first? Anyway, it’s a great book.
Our story was recently featured on Cole & Marmalade. Just Google Huck & Finn Bookstore Cats and it should come up. You might get some results of that Mark Twain guy–good guy, liked cats.
The book retails for 8.99 and it’s available wherever books are sold, but as we are bookstore cats. We are going to ask you to buy it from a bookstore. We work at From My Shelf Books & Gifts. They have a website and everything. It’s http://www.wellsborobookstore.com. It’s a children’s picture book, but it’s sure to be a hit with lovers of cats and books and bookstores.
OK, I have to shelve these books and take my cat nap.
Thanks
Huck, the Cat at From My Shelf Books & Gifts
Psychedelic moonshine, blood feuds, wayward sons and daughters returned home, and graveyard tales, in Garfield’s Crossing, there is always a story to be told.
My name is Clayton Romero and I’m one of the principal writers for Garfield’s Crossing.
Garfield’s Crossing is a collaborative storytelling experience that takes place in a tiny town in the Northwest Georgia mountains. There are currently six authors writing short stories that you can read for free on https://garfieldscrossing.com. You can purchase our first year of stories below.
Garfield’s Crossing Volume One can be purchased on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1796591092/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_s6M5Db9442Q8Z
We also have a Podcast of all the stories available through the usual suspects. In 2020 we are reproducing the podcast with a full voice cast, so that’s exciting.
If you want to support the ongoing project and get behind the scenes access (plus some cools stuff) consider supporting us on Patreon (which you can find through our site above).
And for all you mystery lovers, check out the Sanibel Island Mystery series. Think “Murder, She Wrote,” except set on Sanibel Island, Florida, with a younger J.B. Fletcher. Totally fun reads, perfect for a wintry day, evening, or weekend.
Do you like The Walking Dead? Do you like X-Men? Then you might just like this story of survival during the post-apocalypse where a city is taken over by mutants. The few remaining humans struggle to survive while even fewer are gifted superpowers.
A gift for a Latter-day Saint couple is a sex manual for Mormons (really). And It Was Very Good is a medically accurate, detailed sex manual without the kind of explicit illustrations that would tend to offend members of the faith. Trust me, the information is needed. “Beyond the birds and bees.” – Salt Lake Tribune.
PDF is FREE from the authors at earthlyparents@gmail.com.
Audible, print, e-reader http://www.amazon.com/Was-Very-Good-Latter-day-Lovemaking-ebook/dp/B07NBSM2YY
Bound To The Night, by Piper Dean, is the perfect stocking stuffer, or would be if it weren’t only available on Kindle. But it’s only $0.99, 19 pages, and it has vampires! (Sort of) So you know it will get you in that holiday spirit. Warning: It’s kinda “adultish.” Check out the blurb here:
Or, you can dig a little further and get the full-length novel Flash Drive, but be aware that there are no vampires. Unfortunately. Still “adultish,” though, and you actually can get this one in a paperback format. Truly something for everyone!
One reviewer claimed this book is “So good it should be a movie!”
One year after going into witness protection Melissa is discovered by the Russian Mafia.And they’re not the only ones who want her.Now she has a choice to make: renew the mission she abandoned when she went into hiding, or head to Russia for a final confrontation with her greatest enemy?Either way, her past is catching up with her and she’s tired of running.The question is, who will win this time?
A timid robot. A human scavenger. To survive the war-ravaged landscape, two enemies must work together.
Household robot Silas is in serious need of a safe haven. After the brutal war that pitted man against machine ended with no clear winner, he’s left scavenging the ruined streets and avoiding deadly marauders. To secure supplies and reunite with the rest of his kind, Silas better find a partner…
Deacon trusts no one in a devastated world. After the death of his family left him hollow, he never expected a hapless robot to stir his sympathy. Against his better judgment, he guides the mechanoid on its journey home despite the distinct possibility of a deadly betrayal…
As they navigate a post-apocalyptic wasteland, will Silas and Deacon’s truce hold or will their team-up end in oil and blood?
Metal Chest is a standalone post-apocalyptic sci-fi novel. If you like gritty tension, futuristic wastelands, and snappy dialogue, then you’ll love this thought-provoking tale.
Buy Metal Chest today to see if man and machine can survive.
Thanks for the opportunity, John!
Space opera with music-based magic. It’s like “Bards in Space!”
-“Simply Put, This is a Brilliant Book. Read it Now.” -Scattered Thoughts and Rogue Words Blog
-“Science fantasy with fantastic queer rep” -J.S. Fields, Author of the Ardulum Series
-“A magic system that is different from so many others and has a unique and realistic way of working.” -Mrs. Y Reviews Books
Escaping certain death on Earth, Sam is accidentally transported to the Nether, a semi-sentient crystal as big as a planet. He needs to find a way home, but none of the ten alien species who live there have heard of Earth. Even worse, the longer Sam searches, the more his panic attacks keep him from finding answers. Sam must avoid attacks by an ancient genocidal race while he uncovers the reason behind destructive voids assaulting the homeworlds.
Thanks, John,
LIFE ON VICTORIA SQUARE Volume I (print & ebook formats)
A companion series to the Victoria Square (cozy) Mysteries. Artisans Alley takes center stage in those books, but the Square’s merchants–and their businesses–are just as intriguing. They all have stories to tell … and that’s what the Life on Victoria Square series is all about.
So settle back and really get to know the merchants. Learn about their lives, and how life on Victoria Square affects them.
Amazon: https://is.gd/Mjf5eX
Barnes & Noble: https://is.gd/kYTcTl
Books A Million: https://is.gd/uiMjqe
Book Despository: https://is.gd/VGVOHc
IndieBound: https://is.gd/xdXwrH
Kindle US: https://is.gd/n5IVRB
Kindle Worldwide: http://authl.it/B0813RYJYW
Apple Books: https://is.gd/8pxnDG
Kobo: https://is.gd/8nnfka
Nook: https://is.gd/FCCWBK
Google Play: https://is.gd/Sz4Tjp
#MeBeingMe by Challa Fletcher
Jonathan hates everything about the 6th grade: new school, his best friend being at a different school, and now all the labels and bullies his brother warned him about!
A class assignment gives Jonathan an idea to change everything, but he may have made it worst. Jonathan has to fix everything before the civil war he caused destroys Stone Middle School.
Get your favorite kid a copy from Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/MeBeingMe-Challa-Fletcher/dp/1072803232/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=%23MeBeingMe&qid=1575383841&sr=8-2
Suitable for elementary, middle and Jr. High school aged students
Theme: Bullies, Labels, Dealing with Change, Self-Acceptance
Self-published
Read the full first chapter at http://www.challafletcher.com/mebeingme
Canadians or friends/family of Canadians — investing for the future is important! You probably knew that part already, and the big question is “how do I invest?” The Value of Simple is a guide to investing that makes it easy for anyone to get started, with specific step-by-step instructions for example Canadian banks and brokerages.
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.ca/Value-Simple-Practical-Complexity-Investing/dp/0987818937/
[Americans: unfortunately it’s not as handy for you because the taxes and tax shelters discussed and the step-by-step instructions are specific to Canada.]
Pirates, Mars, a female protagonist AND a female antagonist – what’s not to like? It’s the pirate series – 3 books each $2.99 or less.
https://www.amazon.com/Chris-Gerrib/e/B00J7GLF48?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1575384617&sr=8-1
The Mysterious Charm series explores people rebuilding their lives and making the world around them just a bit better in the aftermath of the Great War.
Focusing on the magical community of Great Britain, this romance series can be read in any order. The books tell the stories of those associated with Lord Geoffrey Carillon, who inherited his title in the early 1920s. Readers love the worldbuilding, and describe the books as charming and delightful.
Learn more about the series at my website. Titles are available on all major ebook platforms.
Outcrossing: Ponies and smugglers in the New Forest.
Goblin Fruit: A mysterious and dangerous magical drink.
Magician’s Hoard: The search for a lost Roman hoard uncovers other mysteries.
Wards of the Roses: A manor house reappears after several hundred years.
Just released:
In The Cards: After a murder at a house party, Galen, Laura, and Galen’s best friend must work together to solve the mystery and protect those they care about.
Preview In The Cards
“Gritty, fast-paced and compelling!”
Dark fantasy for fans of mages, monsters, and battles. A broken nation in need of a savior – ravaged by plague, decimated by dark magic, infiltrated by a foreign evil seeking to dominate from within. Three will rise to save the beleaguered land. But will they be enough?
“An epic tale…”—Library Journal
Grab book 1 FREE https://books2read.com/fire-and-sword/
Going North to the Pole by Michael Cotton with illustrations by Dakota Cotton.
I wrote a version of this story in 2010 to read to my two boys on Christmas Eve every year. It is a story about two boys going to the North Pole to ask Santa what he would like for Christmas. What they find out is that they are Santa Claus too.It is a nice little rhyming story and has great pictures done by my niece. It is written for young children and they really seem to like it. I really hope you check it out and enjoy it.
You can click on the link below or just go to Amazon and search for Going North to the Pole, by Michael Cotton with Illustrations by Dakota Cotton.
https://www.amazon.com/Going-North-Pole-Michael-Cotton/dp/1503167496/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2ROLX5H948BCM&keywords=going+north+to+the+pole&qid=1575384170&sprefix=going+north+to+the%2Caps%2C195&sr=8-1
Thank you for inviting us to share our books, John.
If you enjoy festive stories full of hope and heart, you’ll love the latest release in this popular holiday series. You’ll find small-town traditions, festive holiday happenings, plenty of friendship, family, and furry friends, mixed with a touch of romance.
The best-selling author of A Season for Hope, the tale readers describe as the perfect Christmas story, delivers a touching sequel with the second in her Christmas in Silver Falls series in this new festive novella that pairs perfectly with a cup of cocoa in front of a blazing fire.
Both books are available at Amazon and other book retailers.
What if privacy were outlawed?
In London in 2025, the Panopticon was turned on. Nearly 30 years later, someone is trying to turn it off again. Are they right? Has the world turned into a dystopia or a utopia?
A fast-paced action thriller. Funny and thought-provoking. It’s a page-turner – most people read it in one sitting ;-)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QSW8W9J (US)
This is my area. I work in the tech industry in London and write and speak on the pace of change and ethical responsibilities of tech. This is a speculative thriller that is not at all speculative: this could happen! I’d love to have you as a reader or just chat to me on Twitter @anne_e_currie
It’s the first of a series of 3, the third comes out this week. There are reviews on Amazon UK.
5*: “I loved this book – the world of the Panopticon is a vivid and coherent dystopia that’s so thought-provoking in itself that even without the central story of Lee’s adventure this book would have been utterly engaging.”
#MeBeingMe by Challa Fletcher
Jonathan hates everything about the 6th grade: new school, no best friend, and now bullies and labels; just like his big brother warned him.
A class assignment gives Jonathan an idea that could change everything, but he may have made it worst. Jonathan has to fix it all before the civil was he started destroys Stone Middle School.
Get your favorite kid a copy:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1072803232/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
Read the first full chapter at:
https://www.challafletcher.com/mebeingme
Suitable for elementary, middle, and Jr. High school aged students.
Themes: Bully(ing), Labels, Dealing with Change, Self-Acceptance
Self-published
Thank you, John, for giving us this oppprtunity!
Two’s Company:
Medusa “Deuce” Grainger is smart, confident, and as good a pilot as she is a poker player. A freelance shuttle jockey working for an independent terraforming company, she’s left her former life, and her father, behind. Mostly.
Now, her AI has downloaded another Personality off a wrecked ship, and he’s acting oddly ever since. Someone wants to sabotage her friend’s company out of business, evidence of tampering is being corrupted, and people have died. With an investigation looming that could shut down the company and cut off her main source of income, Deuce needs to figure out what’s going on. And she needs to do it fast, because there’s more at stake than anyone realizes.
Two’s Company is an action-adventure space opera and is available In paperback or e-book at Amazon, and as an e-book at most online book sellers.
Visit my website at; http://www.makropp.com
THE GUINEVERE’S TALE TRILOGY
USA Today bestselling box set containing Daughter of Destiny, Camelot’s Queen, and Mistress of Legend.
Game of Thrones meets The Mists of Avalon. Perfect for fans of Marion Zimmer Bradley, Philippa Gregory, George R. R. Martin and Signe Pike.
Guinevere is remembered for her role as King Arthur’s wife and for her adulterous affair with Lancelot. But there is so much more to her story…
Priestess. Queen. Warrior. Experience the world of King Arthur through Guinevere’s eyes as she matures from a young priestess who never dreamed of becoming queen to the stalwart defender of a nation and a mistress whose sin would go down in history. Throughout it all, Guinevere faces threats from both foreign powers and within her own court that lead her to place her very life on the line to protect the dream of Camelot and save her people.
This compendium of Nicole Evelina’s two-time Book of the Year award-winning trilogy – Daughter of Destiny, Camelot’s Queen, and Mistress of Legend – gives fresh life to an age-old tale by adding historical context and emotional depth. Spanning more than three decades, it presents Guinevere as an equal to the famous men she is remembered for loving, while providing context for her controversial decisions and visiting little-known aspects of her life before and after her marriage to King Arthur.
More info can be found on my website. Titles are available on all major retailers.
For your consideration: two very silly self-published comic books, both available on Amazon.
MULTIVERSE COMICS AND STORIES is a 106-page, full-color comic. It’s an homage to the best in kids’ comics of the 40’s and 50’s with a vocabulary and sense of humor that’s perhaps a little more sophisticated. The 3 main stories are: “The Case of the Renegade Refrigerator,” featuring Virtual Man and Zeldoid the Cyberdog; “Invasion of the Bozobots,” describing a parallel-earth overrun with bizarre humanoid robots; and “Conversation with a Chimera,” from the case files of Asteroid Stu, the Asteroid Zone’s stellar (and probably only) private eye. This is a zany science-fiction fantasy romp which eschews the usual superhero power plays and violence even as our heroes thwart 2 alien invasions.
ASTEROID STU AND THE MIND-DUEL is a 54-page, black and white comic.Join ASTEROID STU, the Asteroid Zone’s premier private eye as he matches wits with the sinister CAPTAIN KROOL. Aided by his trusty sidekick, the cybernetically enhanced mutant dachsund, NORBERT the WIENER, and accompanied by EDZL the Nebboid, and QUAKOR, the space-duck and agent of the Galactic Bureau of Investigation, Stu uncovers a dark secret that threatens to destroy the entire solar system! This is a sort-of “prequel” to MULTIVERSE COMICS AND STORIES.
Both comics have been serialized on my WP website, CHIMERA SPOOR [www.chimeraspoor.online], which has links to the pubs, but no other ads. This will also be the site of a new webcomic, PAUSE & REFLECT COMICS, which will be debuting soon.
Forgot the buy link for The Guinevere’s Tale Trilogy.
As one of the only remaining autistics in the universe, Xandri Corelel has faced a lot of hardship, and she’s earned her place as the head of Xeno-Liaisons aboard the first contact ship Carpathia. But her skill at negotiating with alien species is about to be put to the ultimate test.The Anmerilli, a notoriously reticent and xenophobic people, have invented a powerful weapon that will irrevocably change the face of space combat. Now the Starsystems Alliance has called in Xandri and the crew of the Carpathia to mediate. The Alliance won’t risk the weapon falling into enemy hands, and if Xandri can’t bring the Anmerilli into the fold, the consequences will be dire.Amidst sabotage, assassination attempts, and rampant cronyism, Xandri struggles to convince the doubtful and ornery Anmerilli. Worse, she’s beginning to suspect that not everyone on her side is really working to make the alliance a success. As tensions rise and tempers threaten to boil over, Xandri must focus all her energy into understanding the one species that has always been beyond her: her own.
High flying Star Trek inspired space opera with an autistic, bisexual heroine and a broad supporting cast, this book is available as e-book or paperback from Amazon, and as e-book from Gumroad. The paperback is also available from Book Depository and other book sellers.
Thank you John for letting us post here!
My book is a Twilight Zone-style buffet of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and steampunk stories that have appeared in venues such as Leading Edge, Kaleidotrope, and the Dreams of Steam anthologies, among others. What are they about?
In the ruins of a destroyed city, a scientist must solve the riddle of a house that moves backwards in time. During the last days of a dying planet, a celebrity daredevil races up a shimmering river. On a plantation run by clockwork automata, a lowly technician must pit his wits against an insane computer. Decades after the destruction of Earth, the crew of a lonely spacecraft fights to see that one beloved species does not become extinct. In a small town buffeted by storms, a young woman uncovers dark family secrets in a battle between the living and the dead.
Try it out on Kindle Unlimited for free!
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
Life in the space lanes isn’t the easiest, but for Trigg Donner, commander of the space freighter Rosebud, it’s more than a steady paycheck–it’s home. But when a routine landing on San Pedro unearths a mystery simmering on his own ship, Trigg comes face to face with his own fears and distrust.
After spending several years stranded on a distant mining colony, former graduate student Cassandra “Lucky” Luckenbach finally has enough money saved up to catch a spaceship back home to Earth. She boards the Rosebud unaware that she is walking into the middle of a life-altering interstellar conspiracy. Mystery, adventure, and romance await her on the flight home. Before she arrives on Earth, she will be forced to ask herself what it is that she really wants, and who she wants to be.
***
Lucky is a sci-fi space western. Think about all the fun a traditional western story is, and move that to the distant future and in outer space! It has something for everyone: some mystery, some action, a high-speed chase, and even a little romance. It’s my first published novel, but the good news is that the sequel is coming out in January! So you won’t have to wait long to find out what happens.
Here’s a link to find the book on Amazon, but it’s available to be ordered from your favorite local retailer as well: http://bit.ly/LuckyTheBook
My Steampunk series The Conn-Mann Chronicles (https://theconnmannchronicles.com/about/) is set in 1870s New York for the first four and Ireland for the fifth. Suitable for all ages, it follows a female protagonist who is far too modern for her times and the found family she builds up around her. Light on the Punk, heavy on the fun. Available on Amazon exclusively…for now. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B078YG7VTW/?ie=UTF8&keywords=The%20Conn-Mann%20Chronicles&qid=1575388282&ref_=sr_1_4&sr=8-4 (Sorry for the horrid links…I forgot how to post one in a comment…)
Thank you for the great opportunity to share, John. :)
Thanks, John! Happy Holidays to all!
My book is a post-apocalyptic adventure in the tradition of Mad Max. You know… mutants, monsters, muscle cars. What else do you need? ;)
THE WELLER
Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine it could happen to us…
In the years since the Twelve-Minute War, the planet has fallen into darkness and chaos. The combined impact of nuclear, biological, and chemical agents has rendered the majority of the world’s fresh water unfit for human consumption. Only the bravest men and women dare to venture out into the desolate wasteland to collect this precious commodity. Matt Freeborn is one such man… a weller.
The weller’s precious cargo makes him a prime target for attack from savage road pirates, grotesque mutants, and ravenous cannibals. Armed with his grandfather’s trusty sidearm, The Well Digger, Freeborn is fully prepared to handle any of these terrors, but there are still things even the weller fears: the bogeymen of the wastes… distillers.
A high-octane post-apocalyptic thriller from the author of “Vengeance For My Valentine” and “War of the Worlds: Goliath.”
A sequel, “The Weller: Fear of the Dark” is coming spring 2020!
A BAD HAIR DAY COOKBOOK by Nancy J. Cohen
Enjoy 160+ tasty recipes from Nancy J. Cohen’s popular Bad Hair Day cozy mystery series. Included in this cookbook are excerpts, cooking tips, and anecdotes written by hairstylist and savvy sleuth Marla Vail. From appetizers to desserts, Marla offers cooking tips and tricks along with commentary about the dishes she prepares for her family. Whether you’re a skilled cook or an eager novice, this cookbook will unravel the mystery of cooking. Put on your apron and plan to make some killer recipes. Great addition to your holiday gift bag! https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Hair-Day-Cookbook-Recipes/dp/099979325X/
So. The third book in the Goddess’s Honor Series, Choices of Honor, a non-European high fantasy with strong female characters, came out in August. Book Four will be out in January.
SOMETIMES VENGEANCE BECOMES MORE COMPLICATED THAN EXPECTED.
Avenging the death of co-Leader Inharise of the Two Nations appears straightforward at first for Katerin Leader and Rekaré Kinslayer. The curse that killed her points directly to the Witches Council of Waykemin. Therefore, they’re responsible. But as Katerin and Rekaré lead a small avenging force to Waykemin’s capital city of Formis, they discover that things are not quite as they seem.
At the same time, Waykemin’s overseas ally, Chatain, Emperor of Daran, sends an invading force that Katerin’s daughter Witmara must counter. But is Chatain’s sortie a distraction from the attack on Waykemin, or does it serve a deeper purpose? Katerin must choose between her daughter and the challenge that Waykemin presents—and hope she made the right choice.
You’re Not a Real Goth Until You Sack Rome is the first of our now-complete ’90s-era YA fantasy trilogy centered on continental European mythology and witchcraft folklore and also American high school.
If you’re looking for a gift for someone that digs Adult Romantic Fantasy, then I’m your author! I’ve currently got two books under that genre (part of a planned trilogy!), Lana’s Awakening, and The Plains of Temstua. The books follow a woman trying to come to grips with the reality of her self and what she was raised to think, and the people she loves. There’s action, kissing stuff, drama, and more! Give me a look, and if you do buy please remember to review (good or bad, I love critique!). Happy Holidays!
I write humorous, often snarky, honest and charmingly romantic novels and have published so many (35+!) that I’m posting my link so you can find them all! The best thing is I offer several free ones (the first in each series) to try them out. And my novel Slim to None is actually free till Thursday because it was a BookBub deal last week. Hugely popular, it was the #1 Kindle bestseller for a week several years ago). https://www.amazon.com/Slim-None-Jenny-Gardiner-ebook/dp/B016OZFUL8/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=slim+to+none&qid=1575389609&s=digital-text&sr=1-3 My novel Sleeping with Ward Cleaver won the American Title III contest (kind of American Idol for books) (thanks for allowing us to share our books!). https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41DwDOPdPFL.jpg
Thanks for the thread!
If you’re shopping for someone who would like a tense, thoughtful story about true friendship in a time of war, check out Ryswyck:
TL;DR version of the blurb: In a world scarred by nuclear holocaust, a military academy has been turning out brilliant officers whose fighting skill is exceeded only by devotion to the law of courtesy. Then two of its students uncover a secret that has haunted its founder for twenty years. As scandal threatens Ryswyck Academy, their friendship becomes the linchpin of a perilous solution to their country’s desperate struggle.
Check out my sticky post introducing the main cast. Sequels are currently in production!
Misery Banana: Very Short Stories Inspired by Old Games and Odd Thoughts is a collection of stories in many genres from sci fi and fantasy to family drama to humor and lame poetry. Each one is loosely (sometimes very loosely) inspired by old Atari video games.
In the St. Nick of Time is a Santa Claus novel for adults because I thought we needed one. Santa quits and winds up in Santa Claus, Indiana where he meets alien-abductee Dogwater Hunt who is positive there will be an alien invasion on Christmas Eve and Cameron Jones who is a successful writer having a rough time, and the foul-mouthed goldfish hallucination is no help at all. Will these three guys save Christmas? Probably. That’s how these books work. But *how*? You’ll have to read to find out!
Find out more (about my podcasts too!) and get links to just some of the places to order at: http://www.carnivalofgleecreations.com
My heavily Christmas focused romance novella stories would make the perfect gift for someone looking for ownvoices f/f asexual relationships and ownvoices ADHD women at the forefront of a romance
Learning Curves, the first book, will be on sale on Kindle for $0.99 from 12/5 to 12/12 – https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FDFMGKP
The sequel, Wrapped Up in You, takes place entirely on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and is also available on Kindle or paperback! – https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07KPJMD4
Happy Holidays, everyone! And thanks for this opportunity, John.
THE SKYLARK’S SAGA
A Saskwyan flight mechanic with uncanny luck, seventeen-year-old Robin Arianhod grew up in the shadow of a decade-long war. But the skies are stalked by the Coyote—a ruthless Klonn pilot who picks off crippled airships and retreating soldiers. And as the only person to have survived an aerial dance with Saskwya’s greatest scourge, Robin has earned his attention.
As a Pilot, Robin is good. But the Coyote is better. When he shoots her down and takes her prisoner, Robin finds herself locked into a new kind of dance. The possibility of genuine affection from a man who should be her enemy has left her with a choice: accept the Coyote’s offer of freedom and romance in exchange for repairing a strange rocket pack that could spell Saskwya’s defeat, but become a traitor to her country. Or betray her own heart and escape. If she takes the rocket pack and flees, she could end the war from the inside.
Filled with intrigue, forbidden romance, and a touch of steampunk, The Skylark’s Song and The Skylark’s Sacrifice soar in this new duology from the award-winning author of The Accidental Turn Series.
Looking for an urban fantasy series to sink your teeth into? Enter the world of powerful mage Dr. Alastair Stone as he deals with increasingly horrific magical threats while maintaining his “secret identity as a mundane Occult Studies professor. If you like charming Brits, snarky humor, and strong character development, you’ll love the Amazon-bestselling Alastair Stone Chronicles series. Similar to the Dresden Files, each book is a self-contained story but there’s a long, series-spanning story arc to dig into as well.
Here’s a link to the first novel. STONE AND A HARD PLACE. Check it out!
Hello! I’m a new self-published author. My first novel, BOOKS & BONE, funded on Kickstarter this March, and I’ve since added 1 novelette and 1 short story to the same world.
I write what some kindly described as brightdark — my stories revolve around ‘monsters’ or ‘villains’, and have dark fantasy aesthetics, but are hopeful, humourous, and ultimately are light fantasy romps.
A quick pitch for BOOKS & BONE:
The family business is raising the dead; Ree has other ambitions. She’s going to resurrect the ancient magic of shapeshifting, but might doom her necromantic hometown in the process. A librarians-and-necromancy fantasy with small town charm in a city of the dead.
They’re available at most online retailers in either paperback, EPUB or Kindle. General buy links here: https://victoriacorva.xyz/books/
Some content was stripped by our security filters, but it should be possible for one of your Editors to embed the content for you.
2019 was an incredibly productive year for me with four books and four issues of a magazine released. I will try and be brief, but I am, as you might imagine, I am very excited by my accomplishments.
Three of the books were in my self-published Alternate Reality News Service (ARNS) series. ARNS sends reporters into other dimensions and has them write about what they find there. These books contain news from a universe where the United States of Vesampucceri is the world’s leading idiotocracy, which, as you might guess, is rule by the stupidest people. So, heavily satirical science fiction. Two of the books, E Deplorables Unum and Angels of Our Bitter Nature, contain all new material. The third book, Idiotocracy for Dummies collects those two books and ARNS and the Man, which was published last year, into a single volume.
In addition to this, the sixth novel in my Multiverse series, Good Intentions: The Multiverse Refugees Trilogy: First Pie in the Face was published by Elsewhen Press, a small British speculative fiction publisher. A universe is collapsing; the Transdimensional Authority decides to relocate as many of the billions of sentient beings who live there to other, stable universes as it can. This is the first book of a trilogy that will deal with the good, the bad and the ugly of the immigrant experience.
And, as the editor of Amazing Stories magazine, I shepherded four issues of this historical publication into the world.
All in all, quite the year.
Some non-fiction I think readers might like: my open access *Music for the Kingdom of Shadows: Cinematic Accompaniment in the Age of Spiritualism.* What did silent film musicians play for ghost
stories on films? How did certain pieces of music come to be associated with spirits? Read online at http://spiritfilms.hcommons.org/ or download a PDF at https://hcommons.org/deposits/item/hc:27173/.
“Holding Onto Day” by E.H. Timms is a cozy winter fantasy tale.
In a world where everyone is human by day and a fantastical/supernatural creature by night, a queer vampire finds himself snowed in with a disabled genderqueer werewolf, and a friendship begins to blossom over a boardgame.
One review called it “A very sweet, warm story”.
iBooks: bit.ly/2QBe2In
Kobo: bit.ly/2WwVdeM
B&N: bit.ly/2YVWyta
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/940812
Cul-De-Sac: An American Dream, Full Of Nightmares
Max and Amy Jones wanted a fresh start following the loss their child and an injury ending Max’s football career in the UK so they set off to experience the American Dream. As they settled into the Cul-de-sac they now called home, a weekend of pampering was approaching for the ladies of Vernon’s Place when they headed off to the Belle Vue Spa & Hotel leaving the men with a brand new barbecue and plenty of beers. The fun soon turns into a nightmare as the mysterious man in black begins killing the men off in a gore driven game of who’s next – as their numbers dwindle and suspicion begins to eat away at them, the men prepare to try and take down the man in black and discover why he has chosen them.
Cul-De-Sac: An American Dream, Full Of Nightmares https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B07ZZB316B/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_CXP5DbD58PERR
Small Town Contemporary Christmas Romance!
Wanted: Women and babies. Where: Shotgun Ridge, Montana. When: As soon as possible!
A wounded woman and the cowboy determined to save her are about to make the perfect targets for the matchmakers of Shotgun Ridge, Montana.
Thanks so much for this opportunity, John!
—
Love historical romance? Here are two FREE books for you to enjoy while you’re busy spending your money on everyone else this holiday season!
(I mean, also feel free to gift them, of course—but don’t you deserve a break?)
LOST IN TEMPTATION – England, 1815 – Lady Alexandra Chase has always done what was expected of her. But when the man she’s loved since her girlhood returns from a long spell abroad, she quite suddenly finds herself hoping the fine lord her brother has picked for her won’t propose…
Download free from all major bookstores at http://royall.ink/LostInTemptation/Info
AMETHYST – London, 1666 – Amethyst makes dazzling jewelry, but her future isn’t as bright as the pieces she creates. In mere days Amy will be condemned to a stifling, loveless marriage, and she sees no way out—until the devastating Great Fire of London lands her in the arms of dashing nobleman Colin Chase.
Download free from all major bookstores at http://royall.ink/Amethyst/Info
[Disclosure: Both of these books were originally published traditionally (by Penguin Putnam) before I took them indie. I hope I’m posting them on the right day here.]
The gods are rightfully imprisoned, and Ses intends to keep them that way. But her terrorist father has other plans.
Unwilling Souls is a pulse-pounding chase through an epic fantasy world full of skull cities, demonic conspiracy, and a necromantic industrial revolution fueled by harvested human souls.
Ses is the daughter of powerful parents who would very much like to kill one another and who therefore pretend she doesn’t exist. An apprentice jailer of the gods, Ses spends her days learning to forge the tools needed to maintain the gods’ prison.
When her terrorist father attacks the prison on her sixteenth birthday, Ses is forced to flee after the secret of her parentage is revealed. Suddenly on the wrong side of the law, Ses realizes the very father who abandoned her may be the only one who can protect her.
But some secrets are darker than parentage. On her way to find her father, Ses will uncover truths about her family and herself that will shatter her understanding of the world and risk the return of the gods themselves.
An award-winning YA SF romance series from a New York Times bestselling author.
The middle of nowhere gets a lot more interesting for an orphaned astronomy geek when the hot new quarterback inexplicably befriends her and strange things start to happen: her acne clears up, her eyesight improves, and when they touch, sparks fly—literally. The incredible truth will change her mundane life forever—if she survives.
Available in print and ebook at all vendors. Check out book #1 for free!
Scientist Zeke Travers and his team escape a hostile alien attack in an experimental inter-dimensional spacecraft, embarking on a wild and perilous journey through the multiverse. Fans of Firefly and Guardians of the Galaxy will love this snarky, interdimensional page-turner.
One reviewer proclaimed: “Outstanding debut! Reminiscent of John Scalzi’s glib prose in “The Collapsing Empire” or “Redshirts”, a thoroughly enjoyable space adventure that kept me up late reading “just one more chapter!”
The Heisenberg Corollary is available at Amazon:
.99 this week only! Or get it FREE in KU!