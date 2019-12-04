The first sunset we’ve had this month — every other day has been overcast. This one was cloudy, too, but the sun got through anyway. As you can see.
4 thoughts on “Sunset 12/4/19”
OH MY GOD!! THE SKY IS ON FIRE!
Hmm.. Actually, I’m from Australia, in some regions of this country the sky IS literally on fire (Bush fires).
That photo looks amazing!
(sorry if this is a double post.. WP did something odd at me)
just beautiful!
Beautiful!!
I think David was close. It’s actually Indiana that’s on fire. If they can figure out how to channel Lake Michigan…
Long day. Pretty tired.
