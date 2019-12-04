The Case of the Felonious Bread

A few months ago, Seamus Blackley (who you might know as an engaging Twitter presence, oh and also the father of the XBox gaming console) started making bread using 4,500-year-old yeast scraped from ancient Egyptian pottery, and prepared as closely as possible to how it was made back in the old days (here’s a write-up about it in Eater, that’s worth reading for its own sake). At one point he offered to make a loaf for me — for the purposes of science, specifically, making a grilled cheese sandwich from the bread — and I of course accepted. He sent me a loaf via Fed Ex this weekend, and yesterday I got a notice through email that the package had been delivered. I went down from my office to retrieve it —
— and it wasn’t there.
Which confused me. I don’t live somewhere that thieves can easily nab things from my porch, and usually my package notifications are accurate. Fed Ex packages don’t just not show up at my house. So I went online and discovered that not only did Fed Ex claim the package was delivered, it was, in fact, signed for. This was especially odd, since a) I was the only one home, and b) the Fed Ex person did not, as they usually did when something needed to be signed for, ring my doorbell to get my attention.
Then I looked to see who it was who signed for my package:
“POLICE.”
Oh, well, see. That was interesting.
I used Fed Ex’s online help to try to delve further into the issue. The Fed Ex automated response told me that the package had been left “at a guard shack or station,” which confused me further, as there was no guard shack or station I could think of. Bradford, my home town, doesn’t even have its own police force; we are serviced by the county sheriff’s office. I thought maybe this was the Fed Ex delivery person’s way of saying they left it in my mailbox (which is a distance from my house on a rural road), but when Krissy got the mail on her way home from work, there was no Fed Ex package. Could the package actually have been intercepted by the police?
Reader, it could and had! When I spoke to a live person at Fed Ex, I was informed that the person who signed for the package had left a number to call. I called it; it was for a detective with the Dayton Police, Dayton being the city the Fed Ex facility is in. I called the number a couple of times and left voice mail, to find out what had happened to my bread.
And then, about an hour ago, Fed Ex showed up and delivered a package. It was the bread. And with the bread, a note from the Narcotic Bureau of the Dayton Police Department, which began:
On 12-3-19, during a routine check of freight at Fed Ex, a certified narcotics detection dog alerted to the scent of a narcotic on your package. The package was then opened by this office in order to determine its content.
Wow.
In addition to this letter from the police was a copy of the search warrant which was executed in order to open the package, and a copy of the police report about opening the package, in which the detective in question found… bread. And nothing else, because, really. It’s bread. Seamus Blackley suspects that the coriander in the bread (which is historically accurate, incidentally) might have tripped up the dogs; I suspect it was the 4,500-year-old strain of yeast, or possibly the dogs working that line just going, holy shit I smell delicious bread and trying to get a slice. And who can blame those hard-working canines? Bread is yummy.
I will note I don’t think the police examining this package is an outrageous violation of my civil rights, especially since I now have it in my possession, without slices hacked off for “testing.” I do find it interesting that there clearly a certain number people dim enough to send illicit narcotics through Fed Ex that drug sniffing dogs are needed. I also wonder how many false positives the dogs rack up, and how many baked (heh) goods are delayed a day or two thereby. I appreciate that there was an actual search warrant, signed off on by an actual judge and everything, along with a note saying “O hai we thought you might has the druqz but you dint, kthxbye.” It’s a nice bit of transparency about the process. That said, it’s… bread. Coriander or yeast or whatever else was the problem, it seems like it should make it through without delay.
In any event, it was quickly ascertained that the bread was not in fact heroin or cocaine or marijuana or whatever, at which point it was repackaged and sent along to me, a day late, sniffed by dogs and examined by humans, but otherwise unmolested. My plan is to saw off a slab of this felonious bread and make a nice ol’ felonious grilled cheese sandwich out of it. A happy ending to an exciting journey.
Update, 3:12pm: Got off the phone after a very pleasant conversation with the detective on this case, during which he detailed the process of examining my bread. I was pleased to learn that while it was taken out of the box, it wasn’t otherwise taken out of its packaging; it was x-rayed and then repacked. So if you ever have plans to bake a loaf around your contraband, well, maybe don’t do that (or, you know, send contraband through Fed Ex anyway, I mean, honestly, folks).
33 thoughts on “The Case of the Felonious Bread”
OK, I LOVE this story. It made me laugh! I also love your take on the whole thing, and that due process was followed in the examination of the bread–and quickly! No one likes stale bread. Now I’m very curious about coriander in bread… and a little freaked out by the old yeast…
Now I know not to ever send donuts through the mail.
I can only imagine what would happen if you tried to send a traditional German baked product with dried or candied fruit, coated with powdered sugar or icing. Could the person getting it be charged with Receiving Stollen Goods?
But if the cops didn’t hack off slices, did they X-ray it or poke holes in it?
Yikes! Was there any inner packaging for the bread to keep it sealed? Was any of that opened, if present? Just curious – there are many food allergies in my family, and we have been known to mail baked goods to one another, so I’m curious if it would still be sealed up enough to be safe for someone in my situation!
I’m very glad you got your bread, and look forward to hearing the results of your grilled cheese experimentation.
The dog wanted his fair share of the bread.
Felonious Bread would be a great name for a band.
Some years ago I rode a ski lift with a guy from Florida whose other favorite sport was motorboat racing. He said anybody who owns a fast boat in Florida gets VERY accustomed to seeing Police, Coast Guard, and DEA helicopters overhead.
Thank you for sharing this valuable evidence that law enforcement is, actually, attempting to do something about the yeast-growth curve of drug-trafficking via FedEx (and, presumably, other delivery services.)
It is a real issue, with very powerful drugs like fentanyl having such a high dollar value as additives in the street market (because you need only add a minute quantity to a batch of other drugs to make them HELLA powerful and often fatal, so a small quantity goes a LONG way) that they are being heavily trafficked via delivery services and mail services. The days of an airplane full of weed bales or a cargo hold full of coke bricks are long gone. A tiny packet of fentanyl is worth as much and more as those used to be, so why not let the delivery services do the work?
This is the first I’ve heard of actual evidence that interdiction attempts are being made, and made with procedural correctness. False positives are inevitable, but at least they’re trying.
Felonious Bread- released early on account of Gouda behavior.
(When I get banned from here, it will have been entirely justified.)
So… if I want to ship drugs through the mail, I should bake the packet inside of a loaf of bread, heavy on the coriander?
Are you going to follow up with the officer and ask how often this sort of things happens? I mean, you have an audience of A LOT of people who are just genuinely interested in stuff! I can’t be the only one who wants to know more.
In other headlines: Author John Scalzi under investigation for drug trafficking.
Happens all the time. The cops even have a form letter to mock the occasion.
I wouldn’t be so blase about your civil rights being violated. Also, surprised they didn’t think the bread might have been baked with drugs, ie marijuana, or otherwise have drugs hidden inside it. Especially after all the horror stories of cops claiming innocuous things are drugs during traffic stops. I guess they are mostly looking for very lazy criminals.
My sister works for UPS. The number of people who send drugs, weapons and any other illegal things you can think of is insane. She has some great stories.
My feloney has a first name…
@Travis
Don’t see any civil rights violation here. Drug dog hit certainly creates sufficient grounds for a search warrant, which was obtained. That’s how it’s supposed to work. I suppose you could try to argue that the dog shouldn’t have been given the opportunity to sniff the package, but given that (a) it wasn’t your property (at least not yet), and (b) the sender chose to hand it over to a third party shipping service, that’s a very tough hill to climb.
*Two days later* “Woke up in a dumpster two miles south of Santa Monica with a blinding headache and no memory of anything after the toaster oven chimed. ‘Corriander’ indeed”.
Of course, outside of controlled environments, Drug sniffing dogs appear to be wrong most of the time. Many studies show 70-85% of the time, often with targeting of minorities. Apparently, it is worse if the police officer has knowledge of the accused. Obviously that is not the case with a piece of mail.
Police did what they are suppose to do, get a search warrant etc. No blame to them for doing their job, as trained, and to the best of their ability.
One should wonder whether this is a great use of public funds, even if it makes a great story.
The case of the Pinched Loaf.
@Stevie: *Five days later* Scalzi woke up in a field outside Warsaw, Poland, with 10,000 zloty in the pocket of the bespoke suit he found himself wearing. He had no memory of the previous five days, but he *also* found a handwritten note in his pocket. The note was in his handwriting, but in Polish, a language he does not speak.
IIRC, and as uuleaguehub said above, China had been using Fed Ex to ship fentanyl into the US. One of the major routing points was (…wait for it…) Dayton, Ohio.
There’s yuge scope here for all kinds of punnery, hilarity and humorous mayhem to ensue…
Drug dogs and the Clever Hans error: https://health.ucdavis.edu/welcome/features/2010-2011/02/20110223_drug_dogs.html
But how did it TASTE??
I am a big fan of ancient Egypt, and have done a lot of research to support my historical novels. I have tried for several years to reproduce their bread, using their flour and their techniques. I always wind up with a mess or, as Seamus says, a puck. The only time I could get Einkorn bread to rise was to add yeast to it, and of course all I can get hold of is modern yeast. I really hope Seamus follows through on his dream to make this available to others. It would be the crown (ahem) of my annual Egyptian picnic, which includes only foods available to the builders of the Pyramids.
Your cheese sandwich can also use semi-authentic Egyptian cheese. There are a lot of varieties, dating back to the First Dynasty: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egyptian_cheese
I would love to hear how your Pyramid Builder Cheese Sandwich (sounds like something from Monty Python) turns out.
Athena – “Still tastes better than 1/3 of the stuff from Australia, even WITH the police dog drool.”
Poppy seeds are a classic problem. There is really no difference between the breadseed poppy and opium poppy either by smell or genetics.
No more different than a white petunia and a pink one. You can make drugs from either — dogs can’t tell the difference.
Maybe FedEx is not the best choice for a drug mule… Stick with Prime for fast free shipping!
@Shava — There’s a brilliant Harper’s article about Poppies by Michael Pollan (1997, apparently) that discusses just that.
Making a grilled cheese sandwich with ancient bread with modern cheese* seems to be a crime similar to many of John’s burritos
*I’m by no means an expert here but when I started making cheese a few years back I was shocked at how “modern” cheese is … i.e. Cheese as we know it is less than 2k years old while bread/fermentation is much older.
Poppyseed muffins was the punchline for a Seinfeld episode where Elaine kept failing a drug test.
I second the request for a follow up article on how the bread tasted.
It’s worth pointing out that the letter doesn’t even make it one line in before lying: “a certified narcotics detection dog alerted to the scent of a narcotic on your package.” Ummm, nope, since you yourself opened the box and ascertained that there was no narcotic it alerted to… who knows. We’ll call it “not-narcotic,” since this test was a false positive. As pointed out above, dog sniffs are notoriously bad but on the upside the Supreme Court said that it doesn’t matter that they’re demonstrably bad they’re still okay. No, really, they really did rule that whether they work or not doesn’t matter.
I’d personally question the assertion that they actually got a warrant unless you got a copy of it.