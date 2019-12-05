Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2019, Day Four: Fan Favorites!

For the first three days of the Whatever Gift Guide 2019, I’ve let authors and creators tell you about their work. Today is different: Today is Fan Favorites day, in which fans, admirers and satisfied customers share with you a few of their favorite things — and you can share some of your favorite things as well. This is a way to discover some cool stuff from folks like you, and to spread the word about some of the things you love.
Fans: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Fans only: That means that authors and creators may not post about their own work in this thread (they may post about other people’s work, if they are fans). There are already existing threads for traditionally-published authors, non-traditionally published authors, and for other creators. Those are the places to post about your own work, not here.
2. Individually created and completed works only, please. Which is to say, don’t promote things like a piece of hardware you can find at Home Depot, shoes from Foot Locker, or a TV you got at Wal-Mart. Focus on things created by one person or a small group: Music CDs, books, crafts and such. Things that you’ve discovered and think other people should know about, basically. Do not post about works in progress, even if they’re posted publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. So focus on things that are completed and able to be sold of shared.
3. One post per fan. In that post, you can list whatever creations you like, from more than one person if you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on newer stuff. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America.
4. Keep your description of the work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about fans promoting work they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting gifts.
Got it? Excellent. Now: Geek out and tell us about cool stuff you love — and where we can get it too.
Sophie Labelle writes a web comic, Assigned Male, that has been running since 2014. It was originally available on Tumblr. Now it’s best read on her Facebook group, on WebToons at https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/serious-trans-vibes/list?title_no=206579&page=1, or on tapas at https://tapas.io/sophielabelle
But you’re here for the gift items, and I’m happy to say that she’s also got those. She sells books, both physical and digital, that collect her web comics and sometimes contain print-exclusive material. She offers a children’s book (which isn’t online) and a coloring book. She also sells patches, stickers, and other gift items. Some of the books are available in French as well as English. You can find them at her Etsy-powered store, https://www.serioustransvibes.com/
I would like to recommend checking out Idle Hour Library. It’s a privately run online library, it’s based out of Japan but because it is online you can access the books anywhere in the world and 90% of the collection is in English. You can sign up through their Patreon to become a member for as little as $1, or of course gift the membership to someone else this season.
I think it’s worth supporting because they offer free accounts to people who can’t afford the $1 or for people who don’t have a local library anymore. Also if you sign up before the end of the year then they are donating all membership fees for the month to team trees!
You can get all the details on their website, here – http://idlehourlibrary.com
Cherie Gerhardt makes fantasy digital art across several fandoms (Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, Game of Thrones, Nightmare before Christmas, Disney, etc.) as well as general fantasy. It’s really high quality stuff! She makes prints, buttons, bookmarks, stickers, pillows, other stuff, some notebooks, and most recently a really nice Oracle card deck. Her most recent painting is of Krampus! She does commissioned portraits sometimes, too, as “Mystic Portraits”, if you’ve ever wanted to see yourself as a Mermaid, Centaur, or other fantasy creature. I was her first male Centaur model, and we’ve got a lovely portrait of my wife and daughter as mermaids and my son and I as centaurs. Everyone who sees it loves it!
Her website is https://www.mysticmoonmedia.com/
Her online Etsy shop is https://www.etsy.com/shop/mysticmoonmedia
Her Patreon is https://www.patreon.com/MysticMoonMedia
She’s on Facebook as well, and does a “daily photo” or similar on Twitter at @mysticmoonmedia
She’s also on Instagram, Pinterest and Youtube, all under “mysticmoonmedia”.
Thanks for supporting artists!
Great and very under-appreciated fantasy book: One Man by Harry Connolly. I cannot figure out why Harry seems to be struggling – his writing is excellent! Give it a try, help an author: http://harryjconnolly.com/the-one-man-post/
I recommend checking out “A Pocket Watch, Spray Paint & Morphine: How Viv the Librarian Weathers the Boom” by Kimberly Lynne, a first time author.
It’s a deeply unusual book, and any attempt I could do beyond the Amazon page wouldn’t do it justice: An unrecognizable Boom compels Viv, a retired librarian, out of her perfumed bubble bath. Dripping, confused, and curious, she soon finds the neighborhood emptier than her own nest. Her cherished husband is unreachable. Her geriatric spaniel is missing, as are all other creatures, except a single fish in a bowl. As though thrust into a post-apocalyptic novel from her library shelves, Viv, no doomsday prepper, scours her deserted town for answers. Instead, she finds disparate survivors as unprepared as she: a pregnant young wunderkind, a cagey physics professor, and a boy too reminiscent of her own lost son. Peril forges the group’s initial antipathies into alliances, but an ominous change in climate tests their tenuous bonds, sparking a feud over how best to survive. Venturing to more hospitable lands means Viv abandons any chance of reuniting with her husband. But clinging to home and hope means losing a family for a second time. A Pocketwatch, Spray Paint, & Morphine is a quirky, soft science fiction debut fleshed out with Southern-flavored themes of kinship, tenacity, and the survive-at-all-costs spirit.
You can check it out here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1948036045/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
The Wolves of Chernobyl, a “post-apocalyptic bluegrass” band hailing from Huntsville, Alabama (the “Rocket City”) released their Eschatologies album about two years ago. Impassioned vocals over electric guitar, stand up bass, banjo, and horns, it’s the music of Appalachia turned up to 11 trying to give you a place to breathe in a world stressed to the edge.
Eschatologies: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07733WTS8
Website: https://thewolvesofchernobyl.band/
Twitter: @TWoCBand
Jack makes superb jewellery, specialising in wire-wrapped labradorite and Swarovski crystals, but also using other semi-precious stones! I’ve got five pairs of earrings from him, and four pendants; he posts internationally (postage is included in the item prices), and you’re just in time to get stuff in the US for Christmas presents (you’ve got a bit more time for the UK/Europe).
His Etsy shop is at: https://t.co/wkfXzKZdrq – go take a look. I’m currently wearing a pair of baby lizard/dragon pendants, turned into earrings.
I’m a hobby board gamer and highly recommend a new game called “Coloma,” designed by Jonny Pac Cantin (JonnyPac for short). It is a Gold Rush-themed euro game published by Final Frontier Games. I am lucky enough to have Jonny as a friend, but was a big fan of his work first. This particular game is full of strategic options that make it very replayable and the art of production value of the game are phenomenal. The game should be available in your friendly local game store this month.
Lisa Luckstruck is a metal-smithing entrepreneur who makes hand-crafted sterling silver jewelry with vintage glass and semi-precious stones that she sources from around the world. I’ve purchased several pieces from her Etsy store for my wife, who loves them. She’s a fine artist, a music lover and cat lady who names a lot of her pieces after country musicians and their songs (e.g. the Dolly Hoop Earrings or the Good Hearted Woman pendant necklace).
I hope you’ll give her site a look. (No commercial arrangement here at all, I am just a fan.)
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Luckstruck
If you or someone you love has a penchant for silver jewelry (specifically Native American silver jewelry), I highly recommend NDN Silver by WIngs. Wings is a member of Taos Pueblo, and is a master silversmith. He uses traditional techniques, and has a variety of pieces for sale – earrings, bracelets/cuffs, barrettes, pins, pendants/necklaces, belts, rings, and more.
http://wingssilverwork.com/ is the main site (use the Galleries menu to see past & current works). Wings also takes commissions, if you see something you like that is marked ‘sold’, he can create a version uniquely suited to you. Use the contact form for inquiries/purchases. http://wingssilverwork.com/contact/
I own several pieces by Wings, and can attest to the quality and beauty of his work.
Shipyarn runs a small batch hand dyeing business for unique yarns. All are inspired by books, TV shows, movies, or video games, and she also takes commissions!
Check out her website here:
https://www.shipyarn.com/
And Etsy shop here:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ShipYarn
She also occasionally does a stream with a very cute dog in the background, and blogs about the different dyeing techniques used for different color effects.
My friend does crochet! If you have ever needed your own personal Hamilton character, a Frozen doll for the kid who can’t decide whether they like Anna or Elsa best, or a copy of Chip Zdarsky’s favorite fanart (fan-craft?) of one of his comic book characters (NSFW), she can hook you up.
Check out https://www.etsy.com/shop/CrochetbyNecessity for all these and more.
I’ve been looking forward to the chance to tout the work of Angela Jones-Parker, whose insanely gorgeous jewelry could hold its own in any high-end boutique (and would go for four times its usual price). Her work will be familiar to anyone who’s visited the dealers’ rooms at cons in the PNW (and elsewhere). My wife and I each have a growing collection of her earrings. She works in precious metals and semi-precious stones, and has a truly wonderful eye for line and color.
Her Etsy shop is here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AngelwearCreations
She does custom work as well — she made our wedding rings when my wife and I got married, using an interlace design of mine, and adapting it into two unique and complementary styles.