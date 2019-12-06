Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 12/5/19

John Scalzi4 Comments

It’s beginning to look a lot like… time for new books and ARCs! What here is jingling your bells? Tell us all in the comments.

4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/5/19

  1. Two very different choices but both the Polk and Nagata books are second in a series and my picks for the week.

  2. I’ve got a copy of Silver by Nagata. I very much enjoyed Edges, the preceding book in the Inverted Frontier series, which follows on from her Nanotech Succession (Tech Heaven, Bohr Maker, Deception Well, and Vast)

  4. I recognize more authors than usual!

    I don’t recall hearing of Niven writing anything in years, so that is probably worth a look.

    Also, Tim Powers can be interesting.

