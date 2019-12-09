Uncategorized

An Accidental Family Triptych

John Scalzi3 Comments

As most of you know I fiddle a lot with photos, and then upload them to my Flickr account. Today I uploaded a picture of myself, another picture of Krissy, and a third photo of Athena, and Flickr posted them in a manner that quite unintentionally made what I think is a really compelling family triptych, covering an interesting range of styles and emotions. This triptych will last only until I upload another picture, so I thought I would document it now. This is us, in December of 2019. More or less.

3 thoughts on “An Accidental Family Triptych

  1. Huh. Some flavor of Freudian significance to your portrait looking like it was done in crayon? :-P

    V nice photos of Krissy and Athena!

