Spice Gets Into the Season

John Scalzi4 Comments

Some might say it’s only because her favorite napping spot is next to the Christmas tree. But I think she likes the holidays for themselves, and because the Christmas tree has many compelling ornaments to bat around.

Hope your Thursday has been merry and bright, folks.

4 thoughts on “Spice Gets Into the Season

  1. It’s been dreadful. The U.K. equivalent of Trump has just won a landslide victory, and we don’t have the Constitutional safeguards that you do. Thank you for the picture of Spice; it lifted my heart when I thought nothing could…

  4. I miss seeing pictures of the Scamperbeasts.

    My Thursday consisted of sleeping off and on. We got home at 1:30am and I went to bed at 2:45am. It was the first night I wasn’t sleeping on a bed of nails.

