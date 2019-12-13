Uncategorized

Behold My Jedi-Like Powers of Persuasion

John Scalzi6 Comments

Today on Twitter I posted a poll (which incidentally is still active as of this writing):

Which led to many spirited comments about Baby Yoda’s eating habits, the sentience of porgs, and whether Chewbacca should have eaten that porg he cooked up, regardless of the aghast looks of other porgs. This naturally let me to say:

And LO AND BEHOLD:

This is naturally the best piece of art that has ever existed, and I am proud to have played a part in bringing this truth to a hurting and needful world although it existed before I asked for it, I still feel pleasure in knowing my wishes were answered. Please enjoy “Baby Yoda Eating a Porg” in good health.

(PS: Here’s a link to the artist’s site if you’d like to see more of his stuff.)

6 thoughts on “Behold My Jedi-Like Powers of Persuasion

  2. The link to the art doesn’t appear to work anymore, but if you go to the artist’s site and check out “News,” it’s in the first article.

  6. Pfff. They looked all butt-hurt in that movie when Chewbacca was cooking one. But look at their eyes – facing forward – they’re predators.

