Behold My Jedi-Like Powers of Persuasion

Today on Twitter I posted a poll (which incidentally is still active as of this writing):

Would Baby Yoda eat a porg? — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 13, 2019

Which led to many spirited comments about Baby Yoda’s eating habits, the sentience of porgs, and whether Chewbacca should have eaten that porg he cooked up, regardless of the aghast looks of other porgs. This naturally let me to say:

Also clearly there needs to be fan art of Baby Yoda guzzling a porg head first while the other porgs look on in horror https://t.co/2W4fkZTN6X — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 13, 2019

And LO AND BEHOLD:

This is naturally the best piece of art that has ever existed, and I am proud to have played a part in bringing this truth to a hurting and needful world although it existed before I asked for it, I still feel pleasure in knowing my wishes were answered. Please enjoy “Baby Yoda Eating a Porg” in good health.

(PS: Here’s a link to the artist’s site if you’d like to see more of his stuff.)