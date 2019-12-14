The 10s in Review: A Musical Playlist

What was I listening to during the 10s? Here’s a 40-song playlist on Spotify, alphabetical by artist.
For this playlist, I used the following rules:
1. Every song was put out in 2010 or later.
2. One song per artist; generally speaking, my favorite song from that artist during the 10s.
3. I actually had to have the song in my intentional music rotation, i.e., no putting stuff on that list just because it has cultural cache, even if the artist is otherwise a favorite of mine. So, for example, no David Bowie because I only gave his 10s albums a casual listen.
4. Conversely, no excluding songs that other people might find hopefully corny or unhip, because, well, sometimes one is corny and unhip.
5. No songs that I commissioned to accompany book releases, because that’s awfully self serving, even if the songs were pretty great.
6. No covers of songs, because those songs technically are all from another decade.
This is what we have:
What do we learn from this playlist? One, that I listened to a reasonable slice of new music in the 10s rather than just merely retreating into old dudeness; two, that while my personal listening is fairly well balanced in terms of men and women, it’s still pretty overwhelmingly white; three, my primary mode of new music in the 10s appears to have been pop and dance, with nods to rock and R&B; four, that my musical tastes are not exactly obscure, although there are some pockets of weirdness in there.
If I had to pick my personal Artists of the Decade, i.e., the ones with work from this decade that I intentionally listened to the most, the titles would go to The Naked and Famous and to Kyla La Grange, which is an excuse to toss in another song from each here, in the form of YouTube videos:
I’m aware that this playlist is deeply at odds with the critical consensus of the most important albums/songs of the decade, but, meh. I’m not here to be impressing anyone; I’m here to tell you what new music I was listening to in this decade.
What new music were you listening to during the 2010s? Share some of your favorites in the comments, if you like.
16 thoughts on “The 10s in Review: A Musical Playlist”
TNAF are good live, too. There is probably about a 25% overlap with stuff I listen to on this playlist, I’ll check some of the rest out. Best band of the 2010s for me is Martha, a kind of pop kind of punk queer anarchist band from Northern England, everthing is great but especially their last two albums and the song “Curly & Racquel”: https://marthadiy.bandcamp.com/track/curly-raquel
New music? For me, that means the ’80s, or possibly the ’90s.
The new music I discovered this decade (which I will put up against anyone else’s list) is simple: The Mavericks. Yes, I know they’ve been around for decades, but I never was familiar with their stuff until a trip to New Orleans when a friend touted them. Raul Malo rules!
Otherwise, please keep off my lawn.
I’ve spent quite a bit of time this last year with Bastille(Doom Days) and Marina. Her latest album, Love + Fear, is on repeat. I would also add Paramour, well anything Hayley Williams was involved in and then Panic at the Disco. Still and all, this is a fine list and I’ll be listening to some of the unfamiliar groups on your list. Just like books, there is never enough time for all of the possibilities…
I’ve been busy in the past few years fulfilling the stereotype of the middle-aged white guy who’s newly into EDM… more specifically DnB (though I’ve seen genre snobs opining that the stuff I most like isn’t *really* DnB… whatever that means).
My favorite DnB artist overall is Feint. There are about a dozen tracks of his that I’ve had on a repeating loop at one time or another, including Horizons, Vagrant, Words, Mirror Signal, and Drifters.
But I suppose if I had to pick one favorite song in this general EDM genre, it would probably be “Foundations” by MitiS:
I’ll mention one other song. I’ve loved video games since I was a kid and continue to play a lot of them. Some of the music in games these days is friggin’ amazing, a fact that received some wider cultural recognition in 2013 when the soundtrack for the game Journey was nominated for a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The song from a game that I’ve been obsessed with lately is Keiichi Okabe’s “Song of the Ancients – Atonement” from Nier: Automata.
This song, more than most others, benefits from being played loudly into headphones. It also helps if you can find a higher-quality version than this YouTube one, but it is what it is…
I enjoyed Lorde’s two albums: Pure Heroine and Melodrama. But mostly I stick with music from the 90s and earlier.
P.S. Team is my favourite Lorde song.
I have continued my preference for very slightly out of the mainstream but really, if I like it it’s going straight to easy listening radio – Lorde and Aurora (Runaway) are recent standouts for me. I was thinking of that the other day, having been fans from the first albums of Enya, Tracey Chapman and Sarah Mclachlan. Try escaping those three this holiday season :)
The other thing I’ve been doing is following Above and Beyond, at least online. The weekly “group therapy” playlist is well worth it if you’re into the pop end of electronic dance.
Sadly the other side of my musical taste is the niche end of a niche interest, and now that Gregorian (the band) have disbanded there’s no popular version of it at all. Tallis Scholars do some of it, but mostly I watch classical choirs and collect occasional releases from them.
copyedit: cachet
Joe P – didn’t realize there was a middle aged guy EDM stereotype, guess I’m part of it then, though honestly my tastes seem to go all over the place, every time I think “I hate this kind of music” I hear a song in the genre that I like. Definitely found some more artists to check out from this though, so thanks for this playlist!
My artist of the decade is Sara Barielles and she is the only artist with 4 songs in my top 100. I have songs from almost every genre (no Jazz). But very little hip-hop (Beyonce, Janelle Monae(who coincidentally, made the best sff short film of the decade for me), and Childish Gambino, really). And the metal is almost all goth/symphonic metal (Lacuna Coil/Within Temptation). The amount of “country” music surprised me, but when I look closely, well, Chris Stapleton is country/blues cross over and the rest is “alt country”. Pop music dominates the 2010s for me. Rock music faded a lot, and I only found 1 real art rock/prog rock album that I enjoyed.
New to me this decade that I have really dived into:
Lorde
Nightwish
Within Temptation
Oldie that I only really discovered this decade:
Stan Rogers
Mike B- I suppose maybe not so much middle-aged as just white guy in general. I’m pretty sure EDM would have made it onto “Stuff White People Like” in the 2010s sometime if that blog was still going. :-P But then again, maybe I’m just less stereotypical than I think I am…
Glad I could point you to something you liked!
Cats in Space, UK band with 3 albums plus a live album since being founded in 2015.
The Naked and Famous remind me quite a bit of “The Lovemakers”
You missed the date target on at least one song. The version of Kids by MGMT in the playlist was released in 2007 on their first full album, Oracular Spectacular, and issued as a single in 2008. An earlier version was on their 2005 EP, Time to Pretend.
Great song, though!
I made a YouTube playlist specifically for this post. The last four are novelty songs but I still love them and listen to them regularly. But the Katie Herzig (first on the list) is the one that can cheer me up no matter what’s going on. The way the accompaniment builds for each verse just makes me smile. :)