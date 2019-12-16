And my very last business trip of the year. Downtown NYC is very vertical. I’m here meeting with Tor about The Last Emperox, which comes out in a few months. We have plans. Then back home tomorrow, for the rest of 2019.
15 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 12/16/19: NYC”
I’d love it if, once day, we could get a fully-illustrated edition of this trilogy. I would LOVE to see some art of Kiva.
Right across from the Flatiron? Nice view. Love that building.
Any chance for a reading and/or similar appearance? If so, when would that be?
The Flatiron is looking a bit shop-worn, but no one denies how it is one of those signature buildings, a clear sign that you’re in Manhattan.
That’s A flatiron-shaped building, but not THE Flatiron Building, which has no tall neighbors. Tor (and the rest of Macmillan USA) are now in downtown’s huge former Equitable Building.
johntshea, you beat me to it. I do love the architecture.
Welcome! I was going to mention it but johntshea did already: NOT the Flatiron. You can tell because Broadway on the side of the Flatiron is wider up there (23rd Street). Funny, because I was looking at a poster of the Flatiron for twenty minutes this afternoon in the doctor’s office while waiting for her.
I love it too. And it is weird inside. Years ago we went up to St Martin’s Press where a friend was going to meet his editor, and it is as narrow as you’d expect from the outside.
Sorry for the crappy weather, John. Today just cold but expect rain starting tonight and continuing all of tomorrow. Still, it is better than the layer of ice expected 50 to 100 miles upstate of us.
That’s the Continental from the “John Wick” films. Do enjoy your stay.
So the building pictured is NOT “the” Flatiron building. Is it also NOT “the” Beaver building? When I first saw John Wick I mistook The Continental for The Flatiron. Turns out, it’s The Beaver.
That is not the Flatiron, that is the Beaver Building, leading to an important question: can you see into John Wick’s room, and does Denis Leary need to borrow your room’s vantage point?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1_Wall_Street_Court
That picture just triggers all of my claustrophobia. I’ll take my wide-open Texas spaces over that any day.
Pics like this make it easy to imagine someone with the proportionate strength and agility of a spider jumping and swinging from building to building.
What’s the building with the yellow streaks down the right hand street?
Interesting that these ‘plans’ can not be handled over the internet/skype etc. Very interesting. (Thoughtfully strokes beard while pondering ponderously…)
Now that is a good view!
Chances are one of those buildings does in fact have a parking lot (garage) in it.