I Can’t Promise I Will Never Be Problematic: A Twitter Thread

1. Recent events have prompted some folks to ask me to assure them that I will never be problematic, so they can continue to read my work with a clear conscience. Folks, I have some real bad news for you: I can’t promise that, and here’s a thread on why. Ready? Let’s begin.
2. To begin, I can’t promise that because I have already been problematic at various points in my past — I’ve shown my ass in a number of ways. I try to listen to friends/others when I do show my ass, and do better, but it has happened before, and will probably happen again.
3. I can’t promise because there are gaps in my personal knowledge and experience, and sometimes I will do/say something problematic because I didn’t know, and also, I didn’t know I didn’t know. What one does from there is important, but I’ll still trip over lines I didn’t see.
4. I can’t promise because what’s problematic is a moving target, with different people, different audiences and different groups. What might be fine with one group (and a group close to me) might not with others. I try not to do harm but I also accept the view on that differs.
5. And I can’t promise because sometimes it may be that what I believe to be moral and correct may be different or even in direct opposition to what you believe is moral and correct, and we might not be able to bridge that gap (or want to). When that happens we can talk…
6. … and perhaps through discussion come to a better understanding. But sometimes we might not, or one or both of us might decide that discussion is futile in any event, so why bother. In which case: Hi, I’m problematic, and that’s where we are.
7. As an example, there are a fair number of people on the US political right who won’t touch my work because they see my personal political and social positions and are all “yeah, no,” and I’m fine with that because I’m comfortable with my positions and their response to them.
8. (There’s also some on the left! Although not as many, but even so I’m a pretty damn corporate straight white dude, and that’s a thing.)
9. Now, here’s a thing: I do try to learn and try to grow and to be decent to people. I’ve accepted I’ll be wrong, and I work to mitigate when I am. But I can’t promise I won’t fuck up, and when I do, I can’t promise you’ll always be happy with how I work to be better.
10. When and if that happens, and you decide you can’t hang with me or my work anymore, then take your leave of me. There’s a wide world of creators out there. Find the ones that speak to you. I understand that will happen, and that you may criticize me as you go. That’s fair.
11. In sum: I can’t promise I won’t ever be problematic, for whatever set of criteria you use to determine that. What I can promise is that I’ll always be aware I’m not perfect, and will continue to work on myself. It’s up to you to decide, as we go along, if that’s sufficient.
12. And this is the end of this particular tweet thread. To show my appreciation for your attention, please accept this picture of a cat. Thank you.
My suspicion is that the only people who are never problematic are also dead.
And maybe not even then.
It’s just not possible to please all of the readers all of the time.
That’s why it’s called taking a stand.
Mr. Scalzi:
I would have gone a different way.
I would pictured myself in blackface shaving swastikas onto pussycats on live TV (clearly problematic,)
With that picture in my mind I would have said, or written “I promise to never be problematic,” and it would have been truthful.
Problem solved, no need for lengthy disclaimers.
Since the bar for problematic was undefined you were free to set it.
I think we are all problematic at some point or another to someone or another. It means we are human, and different, and flawed. As you say, we do our best, and try to learn and if appropriate, change, hoping for better. If change is not warranted, then at least understanding that differences happen.
Not being problematic would be both uninteresting and unchallenging. I would hate that. Please continue to be problematic in ways you think are justified. Otherwise, where is the growth?
Talking about Pat, now a quite problematic character, Julia Sweeny said something wise: Don’t overestimate your own wokeness. In thirty years, your movie dialogue hailed today as progressive may be dismissed because you were eating a hamburger in that scene. Stuff changes.
Cogent. Well reasoned. One point I would add: people are not just one thing. J K Rowling recently affirmed she has issues with transgender identities (according to snopes anyway). Locally, there is a person who created our “Green Line” (a boundary of nature past which dwellings may not be built). Very environmentally conscious. Also an admitted Islamophobe (sp?). Some of these kinds of things make my head hurt, but that is the complexity of human consciousness. Michael Jackson is on this sort of list for some people as well. Perhaps judging the person’s corpus by other things in their personality is not as useful as it might be.
The belief that you should sanitize your reading by only reading people who are “not problematic” reminds me uncomfortably of the short story “Harrison Bergeron” by Kurt Vonnegut, who, I’m sure, would be considered ‘problematic’ by many.
Of course Scazi’s gonna be problematic eventually. Just wait until he says something about Rise of Skywalker.
And this is why I think you will never be problematic, in the global sense of the word… The key to not being problematic is the Wheaton Rule. You follow it. Other people may view you as such, but that’s on them, not you…
I probably wouldn’t agree with you on some things and agree with you on others but that wouldn’t matter to me unless you went too far but the problem is how to judge if you have gone too far? Robert Heinlein wove some pretty objectional themes in some of his stories such as cannibalism and incest and didn’t lose readers because he was a fantastic writer and could pull it off. If you wrote something I violently didn’t agree with I couldn’t say that I would never ever read your books again because it would depend on how you wrote it. Would you be able to “pull it off” as did Heinlein?
Since you live near where I was born and raised I would give you the benefit of the doubt since by moving to Ohio you showed excellent judgement so I know you are a perceptive fellow.