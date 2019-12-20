Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 12/20/19

John Scalzi14 Comments

It’s the last stack of new books and ARCs before Christmas (and this year, also Hanukkah). She anything here you’d be happy to unwrap? Share in the comments — and happy holidays!

14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/20/19

  6. Do I have to make a deal with the devil to get Harrow?

    Sorry, I’ll see myself out. But Gideon was awesome.

  7. New Murderbot makes me happy. I can’t wait for Harrow the Ninth, either- Tamsyn Muir writes with profanity of Warren Ellis proportions. My wife got annoyed at how often I laughed out loud while reading Gideon the Ninth in bed.

  8. I DEFINITELY cannot wait to read Harrow The Ninth. I read Gideon The Night last month and absolutely fell in love with the characters and universe (which actually kinda reminded me of Warhammer 40k). I’d love it if she ever manages to get a short-story collection together, as I’ve heard her short fiction is to die for.

  9. AAAAAAAAAAAA Harrow the Ninth!!!!! I can’t talk about Gideon the Ninth without a lot of exclamation points, yelling, and gesturing. I can’t wait to read it!

  10. KJ Parker on a book is enough for me to take a closer look (and TIL that it is a pen name – I would never have guessed Tom Holt)

    And I wonder why Kevin Hearne’s Hammered is there – that was maybe 7-8 years ago. Are they re-issuing that series?

  14. Hammered by Kevin Hearne is great and I’m really excited about new Murderbot!! Somebody let me know how Harrow the Ninth is…I read Gideon the Ninth and really liked it, so I’m looking forward to the new one.

