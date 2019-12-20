It’s the last stack of new books and ARCs before Christmas (and this year, also Hanukkah). She anything here you’d be happy to unwrap? Share in the comments — and happy holidays!
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/20/19”
If I may ask, do you generally read these when you get them? Do you even have time?
Every time I see an ARC of Network Effect, I covet it! Can’t wait for that to come out.
Murderbot!
New Martha Wells!
I can’t wait for Harrow the Ninth!
Do I have to make a deal with the devil to get Harrow?
Sorry, I’ll see myself out. But Gideon was awesome.
New Murderbot makes me happy. I can’t wait for Harrow the Ninth, either- Tamsyn Muir writes with profanity of Warren Ellis proportions. My wife got annoyed at how often I laughed out loud while reading Gideon the Ninth in bed.
I DEFINITELY cannot wait to read Harrow The Ninth. I read Gideon The Night last month and absolutely fell in love with the characters and universe (which actually kinda reminded me of Warhammer 40k). I’d love it if she ever manages to get a short-story collection together, as I’ve heard her short fiction is to die for.
AAAAAAAAAAAA Harrow the Ninth!!!!! I can’t talk about Gideon the Ninth without a lot of exclamation points, yelling, and gesturing. I can’t wait to read it!
KJ Parker on a book is enough for me to take a closer look (and TIL that it is a pen name – I would never have guessed Tom Holt)
And I wonder why Kevin Hearne’s Hammered is there – that was maybe 7-8 years ago. Are they re-issuing that series?
Harrow the Ninth.
Some more Murderbot in our lives will be a good thing!
Oh wow. Harrow the Ninth, Murderbot, Matt Effing Wallace, The Heap, assorted Tor.com novellas. That is one jealousy inspiring pile…
Hammered by Kevin Hearne is great and I’m really excited about new Murderbot!! Somebody let me know how Harrow the Ninth is…I read Gideon the Ninth and really liked it, so I’m looking forward to the new one.