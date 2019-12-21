Review: The Rise of Skywalker

(This review will be spoiler-free, but the comment thread will be allowed to have spoilers. If you’ve not seen the movie yet, tread lightly there.)
In the digital era of music, there have been complaints about something called “Dynamic Range Compression” — a production tactic that levels out the sound in the a recording so, on one hand, you don’t have to suddenly jab at the volume knob when an incredibly quiet passage is followed by an unbelievably loud musical phrase, but on the other hand, you no longer have the highest highs and the lowest lows. The music all gets stuffed into the same middlin’ band, volume-wise, and after a while, consciously or not, all that middlin’ gets noticeable.
Which is where we are with The Rise of Skywalker, and indeed the Disney era of the Star Wars saga.
To be clear: I was perfectly entertained by Skywalker, and I’m not in the least surprised that I was. Disney, bless its infinitely black heart, knows how to entertain; these days one rarely goes to a film from one of the studios that forms Disney’s sprawling cinematic archipelago (Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, LucasFilm) with the fear that one’s about to see an eyebleeding clusterfuck — this is not the studio that’s going to make CATS, for better or for worse. Disney has entertainment down to a science, and you will get your money’s worth: a little song, a little dance, a little Force tug down the pants.
And indeed, over the five Star Wars films that Disney has made since it bought LucasFilm, it has done something no one else managed with the universe: It’s made it reliably consistent, and consistently entertaining. The first Star Wars trilogy was all over the place in terms of consistency, including within the same film — even The Empire Strikes Back, the best and most consistent of the lot, struggled with this. The prequel trilogy was consistent, but it was consistently bad, an artifact of George Lucas’ own disengagement with the concept of entertaining people other than himself. Disney doesn’t have Lucas’ ambivalence on that score; it gets that when you lay down your money for a Star Wars movie, you want to go somewhere a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, and enjoy it, for a couple of hours at a time. So even the least of the Disney Star Wars films (that would be Solo) is entertaining as heck.
But that comes with a price. That price is, for lack of a better term, Cinematic Dynamic Range Compression. The grand operatic scope and feel of the Star Wars saga, which even the prequels had in abundance (heck, there was even an actual opera scene in the third prequel film) has been squashed down and routed into something like a bus tour of various planets, each with its single big tourist spot, which one enjoys for a bit and gets a selfie at before one is placed back into the bus for the next destination and the next big event. The Disney trilogy is forever hustling us along; we’re on a schedule, folks, keep moving, sorry.
Nowhere is this more evident than The Rise of Skywalker, which, incidentally, actually has its characters visit a tourist event, just to be hustled away on bus. Director JJ Abrams has a checklist of places he needs to get to and people he needs you to see (the fanservice aspect of this film is very very very obvious), and he’s gonna hit them on time, because apparently he gets paid for checking things off the list, rather than for letting his story have a moment to breathe. Breathe on your own time! We’re walking! There is enough plot for three films here, possibly because Abrams and his various screenwriters are wrapping up not just one trilogy but three. There’s no time for time.
Which is a shame. There are a lot of moments in Skywalker that, while affecting, could have been even more so if they hadn’t been so gosh darn rushed. The prequel trilogy had excellent actors who weren’t utilized fully because as a director Lucas didn’t know what to do with people; the Disney trilogy has excellent actors who aren’t utilized fully because they simply don’t have the time to process, onscreen, the overwhelming emotions they’re supposed to be having. Abrams the director steps on several of those moments because apparently he’s got another plot point he’s gonna cram in. It’s deeply rare, especially these days, that I say a film should be longer — Jesus, they really don’t need to be any longer — but Skywalker genuinely could have benefited from an extra ten or fifteen minutes, just to let its actors do their jobs.
But I don’t think that’s what you hire JJ Abrams for. Abrams has six films to his credit; five of them are parts of franchises — Mission Impossible, Star Trek and now Star Wars — and the sixth could best be described as the bastard child of ET and Close Encounters. Abrams isn’t bad with actors, and has a light touch with humorous moments that I very much appreciate. But he was hired to shepherd a very expensive film with many moving parts saddled with an almost impossible set of cultural and financial expectations, because he’s shown that he’s actually good at it (poor Colin Trevorrow). The craft of acting might understandably take a back seat to those off-screen realities, even if ultimately it doesn’t do the movie itself any favors as its own thing.
Looking back, I realize that my observations about Skywalker are very much of a piece with my observations on Avengers: Endgame, another Disney film this year which was tasked with wrapping up not just a trilogy of films (well, a quadrilogy in the case of Endgame), but an entire universe to that point — down to the allusions to a tour and the phrase “we’re on a schedule, here.” Both Skywalker and Endgame are films that can’t and don’t exist for their own sake — if you came to either without being steeped heavily in their respective universe’s lore you would be hopelessly, hilariously, lost — and to that end the miracle is that they work to any significant degree. Both of these films are ungainly and in some ways existentially sad cinematic beasts, never to be appreciated out of a context that will now recede further and further into time. “The thing about a dancing pig is not that it dances well, but that it dances at all.” Disney has given us two dancing pigs in the same year.
And they both… dance well enough! I enjoyed my last swing through the Skywalker saga, and with these characters, and would happily watch it again, even as I acknowledge that it’s rushed and haphazard, and dynamically compressed in that familiar and safe way Disney entertainments are and will almost certainly will continue to be, for Disney is too big at this point to mess with its own formula in any significant way (maybe they’ll let 20th Century Fox be the place where they say “fuck it, let’s throw this against a wall and see if it works,” but I seriously doubt it). I was entertained, and having now seen eleven Star Wars films between the ages of 8 and 50 years old, I appreciate when a Star Wars film is consistently entertaining, because enough of them weren’t. And if this is indeed the end of the Skywalker family as a central focus of the Star Wars universe, it ends well enough.
But I would have been okay with some more dynamic range, Disney. “Ending well enough” isn’t the same as “the best it could have been.” The Rise of Skywalker could have been better, if you would have just let it breathe.
I’m going to explicitly ask for a spoiler. Because this is near the start of thread and is a spoiler for The Last Jedi too, although if you haven’t seen that and you are in its sequel thread then why(?), I’ll put it in Rot13: Qbrf Gur Evfr bs Fxljnyxre jnyx onpx gur ovt zvfgnxr sebz Gur Ynfg Wrqv naq znxr Erl n Fxljnyxre be bgure cer rkvfgvat Wrqv snzvyl?
I am on the fence on going to see this movie, and I actually prefer knowing the what of what happens, and am more interested in the how of what happens instead. So please nobody be coy or teasing about the answers, I hate coyly teasing “I don’t want to spoil it, but here is a hint” type of answers, they make the movie worse for me personally. I kinda want to know what happens so I know whether I want to spend my money on that or go see, I dunno, maybe Cats?
I mostly agree with you, although edging toward the spoilery there were a number of fairly major story and character decisions that I wish strongly had been made differently – but once those decisions had been made and committed to, they were fairly well executed. I note as someone who really liked where The Last Jedi took the series, most of my disappointments seem to be with elements of RoS that walk back decisions that Rian Johnson made, which I don’t want to call /cowardly/, but do feel like serious wasted potential.
My first thought when I came out of the theater was “How can a movie with so much going on be so boring?” But it wasn’t boring so much as it was highly predictable. There was one “Huh, didn’t expect that.” moment (the reveal of the spy) but every other beat seemed obvious. I would think “This has happened, so now that will happen” and sure enough it did. I suspect part of the predictability was that I saw the original Star Wars 5 or 6 times in the theater on first run, Empire Strikes Back and Return even more, and then all the rereleases. Plus vhs, dvd, and blu-ray. Someone who has seen them enough to know what’s going on will, I think, enjoy it more.
And while it’s no Rogue One (the Prequel We Should Have Gotten) it’s an ok Star Wars movie.
I have thought this for a while but the emblematic problem of the third trilogy is that Poe Dameron wasn’t allowed to sink beneath the sand with the crashed TIE fighter in the Force Awakens. The growth that was backward engineered into his character in Last Jedi went for naught in Rise. Oscar Isaac is entertaining enough to get past it, mostly, but I keep thinking that if his character were in a WW1 or Vietnam movie, he’d be the gloryhound officer everyone hated.
I was kind of amazed at how blatantly Plot Coupon driven it was at the obvious expense of the characters having much reason or purpose
It was an OK roller coaster, but the contrast to Endgame was interesting in that the actors in Endgame got time to pay off 10 years of setup, emotionally, whereas Rise just brought back Palpatine because the idea of Kylo Ren as the bad guy was too hard to deal with
meh…
crypticmirror: I’m going to say yes, but not in the way that you’re expecting from how you phrased your question. Rot13’d for detail: Erl vf Cnycngvar’f tenaqqnhtugre. And personally it’s one of the things I didn’t like that I mentioned above.
My first thought when I came out of the theater was “How can a movie with so much going on be so boring?” In retrospect it wasn’t boring so much as very predictable. There was couple “Huh, didn’t expect that.” moments (Rey’s parentage and the identity of the spy) but every other beat seemed obvious. I would think “This has happened, so now that will happen” and sure enough it did. Of course the First Order has a new Planet Zester, etc.
It was entertaining, worth the $20, I’ll give it that, but it was no Rogue One, which is the Prequel We Should Have Gotten.
Loved your MTM reference, though I wonder how many people will get it. Poor Chuckles.
Crypticmirror.;Yes. In a completely unambiguous way that leaves little room for interpretation. I’m not trying to be coy here. Just trying to answer your question without ROT13 and respectful of people (like me) who say they don’t mind spoilers, but then regret it.
Wiredog:
“But it wasn’t boring so much as it was highly predictable.”
Yup, down to the beat, actually — I actually counted off in the theater when I thought the cavalry would show up in the third act, and it arrived exactly on time. I was rarely surprised by anything the film did, although I didn’t find myself that annoyed by rarely being surprised. This may have more to do with my overall feelings regarding how Disney approaches entertainment than the film itself.
To answer crypticmirror: Erl jnf Cnycngvar’f tenaqqnhtugre. Ure cneragf jrer “abobqvrf” va beqre gb cebgrpg gurz naq ure.
My question (since the last Star Wars movie *I* saw was Episode 1, so I’ve seen 4, 5, 6, 1) is, how is this Rise of Skywalker? Was there something else that makes the title make sense?
Huh. I thought a comment got eaten so I rewrote it, and then the software barfed up the first one.
The Sith Car Wash was fun.
https://m.xkcd.com/2243/
Crypticmirror: yes, Rey fits nicely in a safe little box again. It’s the biggest budget piece of fanwank (for better or worse) ever put to film. It won’t challenge or surprise you at all, but it’ll make you smile.
@Nathan C and @Tom Streeter
ROT13 for this movie, previous movie, Revenge of the Sith and also a Clone Wars cartoon spoiler too.
Jryy Cnycl vf onfvpnyyl Nanxva’f qnq, fb jr’yy pnyy vg pybfr rabhtu. V’q unir cersreerq fur or n Xrabov, naq Qhpurff Fngvar univat orra uvqvat n frperg sebz Bov-Jna qhevat gur Pybar Jnef, ohg vg fgvyy znxrf ure n Fxljnyxre naq V thrff Xlyb’f frpbaq pbhfva (svefg pbhfva gjvpr erzbirq, znlor)? Gung vf cebonoyl gur orfg svk guna pna or yrirentrq evtug abj. V’z fher abiryf naq pbzvpf pna trg ure va shyy qverpg yvar yngre.
TL;DR I’m good with that. That works for me.
Thank you.
More spoilers:
Thank you to Bob and Doc Rocket too, your comments popped up after I’d written my previous post. I don’t want to make you feel I was ignoring you, just it was a comment-posting crossover thing. Thank you too, though.
Perhaps there will be an extended cut on home video. Theatrical releases can only be so long because theaters are resistant to showing longer movies (they can’t cram in as many showings per day), but there is no bar to going longer for home viewing.
Shirley Dulcey, one can hope, but I’m not holding my breath. New Line did this with the LOTR and I have to say tbe movie that was worse in that trilogy (Two Towers) benefitted the most. I would really love to see an extended version of Rise.
I will say that the two worst parts of the movie were the neutering of the “Rey could be anyone” that Rian Johnson gave us (Vox really does a great job talking about that here: https://www.vox.com/culture/2019/12/19/21028496/star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-spoilers-episode-9-reys-parents) and the lack of the Finn/Poe couple that both of the actors clearly think would have been amazing.
The rest… it was good. Not great, but good. And in a Star Wars series that gave us Solo and … whatever might have happened in the ’90s-00s… that’s enough. I think Endgame stuck the landing better, but this did a serviceable job of it. It delivered great visuals and a heel-face turn that *actually worked* as a character beat.
I wish Carrie had been alive to film it; I can see the crumbs of her expected role everywhere, and it’s tragic that it wasn’t realized.
I read the leaked synopsis on Reddit, and spent a month hoping it was an Internet prank. By all accounts, the leak was right. So, I’m going to sit out this movie.
I haven’t trusted Abrams since the incident where he claimed Benedict Cumberbatch was playing a new character in Star Trek Into Darkness. That is when I vowed to give zero emotional investment in any narrative Ponzi scheme he concocted. When I saw THE GREAT MYSTERIES set up in The Force Awakens, I knew they would never pay off with satisfying answers.
There was some hope at the end of The Last Jedi that Abrams would have to develop something new. Snoke went out like a punk and Rey wasn’t related to anyone we knew. Instead, 108 minutes passed and we hit the reset button because Abrams wasn’t done playing with his Kenner action figures.
One last thought occurred to me. When did LucasFilm start calling this the “Skywalker Saga?” Are they doing this to justify bringing back Palpatine? If anyone deserves to come back from the dead for no reason to get a decent conclusion to their story, it’s Padmé Amidala.
Chris R: Huh. The heel turn really didn’t work for me, which is probably why I would rate it lower than some folks. And the sidelining of earlier characters (e.g., Rose and to some extent, Finn) to give more time to Rey and Kylo didn’t sit right with me.
And, yeah, Reys parents? Totally gratuitous and actually unnecessary to the plot. And I really thought adding Palpatine was among the worst choices they could have made.
I am off to read your Avengers: Endgame review, but wanted to just note that Endgame had many pauses to let the characters react. Taking the time for Hulk to hand 2 tacos to Scott (spoiler!), for example, just watching Hulk and Rocket riding in the back of the pick up truck, and so on.
And in Endgame, I don’t believe anyone saw the Five Years Later beat coming.
Now off to read your review.
I have been unimpressed with the Disney Star Wars films thus far and will probably skip this one. They just aren’t very good and feel like they were made by marketing teams instead of being a good story.
I love the original 3 but haven’t seen anything worth watching since.
Personally, I thought the strongest post-main-trilogy storytelling in the whole franchise was the “Rey could be ANYONE” idea. And the possibility that “The Force” itself, while not intentionally evil, is an intrinsically corrupting factor that will inevitably corrupt or destroy even those who are trying to prevent that and retain the whole “power for good” aspect thereof.
I was kind of hoping we were going to see Star Wars for Grownups in which the reality that even in a universe of magical elements and fantabulous technology, the central task of life is to connect and grow and be more and more of itself in a way that makes life better for all versions of life. And that shortcuts like binary thinking about good/evil based on theological constructs, grabbing for tools like The Force or Doomsday technology, etc. simply perpetuate the lack of balance that is the cause of suffering.
But it was only a “kind of” hope because, yeah, Disney.