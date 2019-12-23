Uncategorized

21, Part Two

John Scalzi

The more formal 21st birthday portrait. Also, my kid continues to be pretty great. Thank you, that is all.

3 thoughts on “21, Part Two

  2. (Incidentally, my nephew Evan just started at Miami this semester dual majoring in Computer Science and Music. The amount of individual attention he’s received beginning the day he and his father visited the campus is remarkable.)

