Uncategorized 21, Part Two December 23, 2019 John Scalzi3 Comments The more formal 21st birthday portrait. Also, my kid continues to be pretty great. Thank you, that is all. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “21, Part Two”
Happy birthday, Athena!
(Incidentally, my nephew Evan just started at Miami this semester dual majoring in Computer Science and Music. The amount of individual attention he’s received beginning the day he and his father visited the campus is remarkable.)
How fast they grow up! Happy birthday, Athena!