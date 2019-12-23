Athena wishes to let you know that today she is twenty one years old!
But Krissy does not approve of Athena’s manner of celebrating her birthday!
There, that’s better.
A very happy birthday to my daughter, who is one of my favorite humans, ever.
Always go with the good booze.
Happy birthday to Athena! And if rum is her preferred tipple, I recommend Papa’s Pilar Blond. Or anything from Diplomatica. Just sayin’.
Happy birthday. Happy holidays.
For a moment you had me ready to say: “don’t drink that crap” but then mom stepped in to show her the true path. Life is too short to waste on drinking mass market stuff. Find your local craft distillery in find out what good spirits are like. You won’t go back. (And the prices you’ll pay, won’t likely drink excessively either!)
Happy Birthday to Athena! Who shares a birthday with our middle daughter. A good day for daughters, I think.
Happy Birthday, Athena!
And a Merry Gravmas to you all!
Happy birthday, Athena! I hope your day is full of all your favorite things.
Happy Birthday Athena!!!
but keep in mind….
Tequila = Ta Kill Ya
&
There is only one TRUE RUM……Goslings Black Seal!!
Happy Birthday, Athena! And don’t forget, you now have President Trump’s permission to smoke too!
Oh, wait…
Happy 21st! And happy 1st anniversary with the BF too!
The world’s best tequila is still only tequila.
What, no Everclear?
Congratulations Athena, enjoy! On another note, just discovered that comments have closed on the Star Wars thread I’d been saving for, pretty much, today. It was nice to read everybody/s take, though.
Indeed; happy 21st birthday, Athena, and I am delighted to see that Krissie has taught you that if you are going to drink alcohol it should be good alcohol.
If you develop a palate for single malt whisky – my own favourite – it will not be cheap but it will provide you with value for money: think of it as investment drinking. And that’s enough commentary: enjoy!
Happy Birthday to Athena! And good on Krissy for guiding her in appropriate ways. ;)
I’ve gotta say, I’m with Krissy.
Happy 21st, Athena!
Teach your children to drink well, and you’ll always have someone to drink with.
I was stationed in Dam Neck, Virginia on my 21st. My shipmates took me out on the town and did what sailors do when they’re old enough to drink legally in CONUS. My father did not call, though. He called at 6:00AM the next morning. Which would have been 3:00AM his time.
I miss that guy.
Mamma always knows what’s best.
Happy Birthday Athena
At least it wasn’t Fireball. :-)
That was fun!
Happy birthday Athena!
Happy birthday, Athena!
That’s some superior parenting there, I’d say….
Congratulations on your 21st birthday, Athena!
And to Athena’s parents, may I just extend my thanks for all that you contributed to the process of adding a genuinely wonderful human to the world. In my very subjective opinion, we do not have nearly enough of that type of human, and I am very grateful for every single one that’s out there.
Even more proof of how awesome Krissy is!
😄
Happy birthday! Damn, kids grow up so quickly.
Happy birthday to Athena!
Lucky young woman to have wise parents who can provide important life lessons, like: “Life’s too short to drink bad booze.”
Also, Merry/Happy/Joyous/Solstice/Yule/Christmas/Holidays to the Scalzi clan. May 2020 be the brightest and most joyful yet!
Best wishes to you all.Happy Birthday Athena. Valium for Krissy!?! :) John…basement, stat. Happy Holidays, Scalzis.
Krissy is not wrong; adding coconut to rum is just gross; so tequila is better than that; but Capt. Morgan is better than both.
Vodka’s my preferred tipple, with much love for Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Meanwhile, happy 21st birthday Athena! Woo hoo!
Happy Birthday Athena!!
Where are the lemons and salt?
I didn’t have to wait till 21. I turned 18 in 1974. Part of the few years that the drinking age was 18 in NJ. Just a quick trip from Philly, over the bridge to Roger Wilco!
Happy Birthday Athena!
Happy Birthday, Athena!
Happy birthday, Athena! I hope you got lotsa booze to celebrate!
On another note, do your friends and family give you just one present for both birthday and Christmas? ‘Cause mine is on 22nd and that’s what they’ve been doing since I was old enough to appreciate prezzies.
Wait, wasn’t she just a freshman in college? Um, I mean happy birthday!