Whatever Best of 2019

John Scalzi3 Comments

And here we are again on Christmas Eve, which is my time to take a look back on what I’ve written on Whatever over the year, and pick out the pieces I think have some special merit — whether because of the writing, or because they characterize events, or because they note some (usually goofy) aspect of my life. This year we have pieces ranging from serious thoughts on the president’s impeachment all the way to a piece about putting gummy worms into burritos. Yup, that’s 2019, all right. It had range.

In any event, if you missed them the first time, or just simply want to read them again, over and over, obsessively, because it’s just been that kind of year, hasn’t it: My picks for the Best of Whatever in 2019, in alphabetical order.

Not a bad year for Whatever posts. Thanks for reading them, and me, for another year.

3 thoughts on “Whatever Best of 2019

  1. Thanks John – nice to be reminded of some of my favourites (Endgame review being one) but extra special to read the Felonious Bread story. Loved it then & love it even more now.

  2. 1967 USS Guardfish SSN612 was coming home after 74 days submerged

    She ran aground Christmas eve.

    We survived. A couple years later a great modern
    writer was born.

    Keep up the great work.
    Love you kiddo.

  3. Oh foo. Your TRoS review thread is closed. I was going to ask you, in retrospect, if you feel that your TLJ review stands the test of time, AND for your thoughts on the Disney trilogy as a whole.

    Spoiler-free if you can. I haven’t seen it yet, and you should see the mute-list I’ve employed to avoid any discussion that might spoil things.

