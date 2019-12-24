And here we are again on Christmas Eve, which is my time to take a look back on what I’ve written on Whatever over the year, and pick out the pieces I think have some special merit — whether because of the writing, or because they characterize events, or because they note some (usually goofy) aspect of my life. This year we have pieces ranging from serious thoughts on the president’s impeachment all the way to a piece about putting gummy worms into burritos. Yup, that’s 2019, all right. It had range.
In any event, if you missed them the first time, or just simply want to read them again, over and over, obsessively, because it’s just been that kind of year, hasn’t it: My picks for the Best of Whatever in 2019, in alphabetical order.
- Author Incomes: Not Great, Now or Then
- The Case of the Felonious Bread
- Civility
- Day Jobs, Creating, and the End of the World
- The Death of the Author! Maybe!
- An Evening With Iron Maiden
- Hey, Let’s Talk About Awards For a Bit: A Handy Guide For Dealing With Them
- Hey Scalzi, Who Would You Vote For as the Democratic Candidate, If You Had To Vote Right Now?
- How My Wife Can Stand Me
- How to Have Time For a Life
- Impeachment Thoughts
- Jeanette Ng, John W. Campbell, and What Should Be Said By Whom and When
- The Limits of My Knowledge, Professionally or Otherwise
- My 300-Mile Lyft Ride From Chicago to Bradford
- Review: Avengers: Endgame
- They’re Not Middle Class, They’re Well Off, and That Should Worry You
- Thoughts on Gemini Man, and Its High Frame Rate
- The War Between the Generations
- Today in “I Regret Nothing”
- Yes, There’s a Point to Bad Reviews in 2019
Not a bad year for Whatever posts. Thanks for reading them, and me, for another year.
3 thoughts on “Whatever Best of 2019”
Thanks John – nice to be reminded of some of my favourites (Endgame review being one) but extra special to read the Felonious Bread story. Loved it then & love it even more now.
1967 USS Guardfish SSN612 was coming home after 74 days submerged
She ran aground Christmas eve.
We survived. A couple years later a great modern
writer was born.
Keep up the great work.
Love you kiddo.
Oh foo. Your TRoS review thread is closed. I was going to ask you, in retrospect, if you feel that your TLJ review stands the test of time, AND for your thoughts on the Disney trilogy as a whole.
Spoiler-free if you can. I haven’t seen it yet, and you should see the mute-list I’ve employed to avoid any discussion that might spoil things.