Hope it’s been lovely. Mine was.
14 thoughts on “Merry Christmas, Everyone”
A Happy Merry, John. So far so good.
Merry Christmas to you John and to your family.
We had a good one.
Merry Christmas to you and your family!
Peace; love; all that jazz. Happy day.
Mine has indeed been lovely, thanks – plenty of laughter and good food with people I love, so pretty much exactly what I hope for each year. Joyous holiday greetings to you and yours, and may the year to come be graced with health and happiness.
Very Merry to you and yours! I’m having a rare winter visit from my older daughter & two grandkids (they live way up north in an area hard to travel out of in the winter, and are farmers to boot, but they made the trek!). We’re Jewish (well, culturally; atheist/secular as a practical matter), and not really Christmas folks normally. We lit some Chanukah candles last night (with an improvised candle-lighting song to the tune of the traditional prayer). My granddaughter, age 12, requested a “Jewish Christmas”… so we ordered a heap of Chinese food delivered and watched a movie! (Grandson chose “The Favourite.”) Fire crackling in the woodstove, everybody stuffed and sprawled, including the cat (he was stuffed on his homemade food, made earlier that day by me & daughter, not chow mein, just to be clear). Good times.
Happy Newtonmass to all.
Our local dinner group did observe traditional Jewish Christmas (Chinese food, in this case dim sum brunch, and some people went to see Star Wars), but one of the local Indian restaurants does a buffet with several regional Indian cuisines and also some Christmas stuff, so a partly-overlapping group of us went there for evening dinner. (On Thanksgiving they have turkey, stuffing, etc.)
We did church service on Christmas eve as well (mostly music this year; the “little kids dressed up as shepherds and sheep” cuteness was on Sunday.)
The cats have already hidden their new catnip toy somewhere.
Merry Christmas; here are recipes for the holiday goodies we had today.
Rum Balls (scroll down past the soup recipe)
https://www.criminalelement.com/cooking-the-books-peach-cobbler-murder-by-joanne-fluke/
Lemon Bars:
https://www.pillsbury.com/recipes/sunburst-lemon-bars/0694a81f-120f-438f-b71e-56eb1fa44495
White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies:
https://novelwhiskbaker.com/2019/11/28/white-chocolate-pumpkin-dreams/
I worked Christmas Eve night 11-7 so I brought a cake to celebrate my birthday (Christmas baby) with my work family and then went to my niece’s house to celebrate with my sister and my niece’s family. Afterwards, we met my brother at old friends/childhood neighbors. I finally got home at 3:30pm and promptly went to bed and crashed until 10pm. Exhausting day but it was great.
I hope you had a wonderful day with Krissy and your daughter and also Happy Belated Birthday to your daughter.. I also hope that Santa was good to the Scamperbeasts and brought them lots and lots of treats.
The most important thing is that its over. I wish no one ill will or anything like that, but for various reasons I am a true holiday hater!
I mean, yesterday was only the first day of Christmas. We’ve still got until Epiphany to go.
One more caloric high point in the Great Thanksgiving Through New Years Eating Holiday!
Merry Christmas peeps!