It’s been a fairly momentous decade for Whatever — it had some of its highest trafficked years in 2012 and 2013, and while direct daily visitorship to the site has declined as people migrated to Facebook and Twitter as those two sites took over the Internet, Whatever still manages to make a splash when I link to it from one of those two sites. I’m personally curious what will happen when those sites inevitably decline; while I’m not exactly waiting for the “blogosphere” to come back in any meaningful way, I hold out the hope that personal sites might nevertheless get a general second wind as people begin to entertain the idea that there’s more to the online experience than just what Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey think they should see.
Over the course of the last decade, several pieces I wrote gained traction on the Internet at large and/or were some of the best things I’ve written in that timeframe, and/or represented the moment in which they were written in a particularly memorable way. Below, you’ll find links to these pieces. I’ve limited the list to twenty because I don’t want to tax anyone’s patience, and also because I think that’s enough to get a taste of how this decade was here on the site. Enjoy the retrospective as the 10s come to a close. Barring catastrophe, I’ll be writing here through the 20s as well. I’m looking forward to seeing how the recap of that decade might vary from this one. Come back in ten years and see.
- Apologies: What, When and How
- A Book Sale at the Cost of Your Conscience
- The Brain Eater
- The Cinemax Theory of Racism
- Civility
- A Fan Letter to Certain Conservative Politicians
- The Four Levels of Discrimination (and You) (and Me, Too)
- How I Knew I’d Made It
- Impostor Syndrome, Or Not
- Meet Keith Johnson
- The Myth of SF/F Publishing House Exceptionalism
- Omelas State University
- On the Matter of Empathy For Horrible People
- Personal Politics
- Straight White Male: The Lowest Difficulty Setting There Is
- What I Think About Atlas Shrugged
- Who Gets to Be a Geek? Anyone Who Wants to Be
- Who We Are Online, Who We Are Offline, How They’re Different and How They’re the Same
- Will Humans Survive?
- Writing: Find the Time or Don’t
For all of you who have stuck with this site over the last decade: Thank you for reading, and commenting, and linking in. Let’s keep at it.
9 thoughts on “The 10s in Review: Whatever Best of 2010 – 2019”
You left out one of my favorites “On Being a Self-made Man” – July 23, 2012.I think it makes some very real and necessary points that most of us need to remember.
I like the idea that there are variances of opinion.
Also, for everyone else, the link to “A Self-Made Man Looks at How He Made It.”
First time reading your blog thanks to word of mouth and discovering Old Man’s War. (And a bit from Twitter tbh.) So glad to see a list of where to get started with your posts. Hope you have a great 2020, and thanks for being awesome!
You definitely hit some of my favorites of the past decade. I have lost count of the number of times that I’ve shared a link to “Straight White Male” (most recently last week). I really appreciate the way you use your journalistic chops to get tough, fraught ideas across in a very accessible fashion.
I’m glad you plan to keep Whatever going into the next decade. I continue to enjoy my time here as much as I have since I first stumbled across it years ago.
Also, I was pleased to see Impostor Syndrome in the list.
Anyone ever tell you you look like a real asshole in your pictures? Not just the ones for this post, but seems every time I see a picture of you I think “god what an asshole”. I know you aren’t, it’s just weird.
Then again, I look like an uncomfortable dork in all my pictures. Have since I was a kid which is why, at 61 years of age, there are maybe a dozen pictures of me on this laptop.
@Jim said: “Anyone ever tell you you look like a real asshole in your pictures?”
I totally disagree, Jim. John looks fine. I reckon you might be projecting. (Or trolling?)
Jim:
“Anyone ever tell you you look like a real asshole in your pictures?”
Lol. No, not really, Jim.
“Will humans survive” is rather optimistic. Human civilization is several millennia old. Industrial civilization is less than two centuries old. (1830, Liverpool and Manchester Railway, when the Industrial Revolution got out of beta and started to scale up.) Only in the past 50 years have humans been able to make a serious dent in planetary resources. Looks like we have enough resources for the next 50 years, but the next 500, not so much.