New Books and ARCs, 12/27/19

John Scalzi3 Comments

This is it: The final stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound in 2019. As the year ends, is there anything here that you would be happy to take into 2020? Share your thoughts in the comments.

3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 12/27/19

  1. Ooh! A Malazan book! I want to start that series soon. I hear such good things about it. I think I’ll probably start once I’m caught up on Stormlight Archives. Looks like you have a lot of good books there. I hope you enjoy them! :)

  3. I got an ARC of The Light Years and it was super! I really enjoyed the read, looking forward to more from Greene :)

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

