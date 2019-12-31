A small sampling of photos (and photo manipulations) I took this year but otherwise did not post on Whatever. If you like these, there is a slightly larger collection here. Enjoy.
8 thoughts on “Miscellaneous Photos, 2019”
Who’s that posing as Gideon the Ninth?
Pretty sure I’ve said this about various photos you’ve posted in years past, but there’s bookcover potential in some of these. Not necessarily for your own books, but maybe someone else’s highbrow/mainstream/literary work? That b&w lamppost is just crying out for a vertical title running up beside its shaft. And some cropping on the Smudge photo could make it perfect for a volume in some hypothetical AGENT OF S.M.U.D.G.E.
mens’cats’-adventure series.
Kevin:
It’s Krissy.
Love the high-contrast, b&w decorative street lamp shot.
What IS Smudge typing? And is that shamrock-bedecked lamp-post by any chance in Dublin?
johntshea:
Yes, indeed, Dublin!
Really nice pictures.
You have a good eye there, sir