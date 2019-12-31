Uncategorized

Miscellaneous Photos, 2019

John Scalzi8 Comments

A small sampling of photos (and photo manipulations) I took this year but otherwise did not post on Whatever. If you like these, there is a slightly larger collection here. Enjoy.

8 thoughts on “Miscellaneous Photos, 2019

  2. Pretty sure I’ve said this about various photos you’ve posted in years past, but there’s bookcover potential in some of these. Not necessarily for your own books, but maybe someone else’s highbrow/mainstream/literary work? That b&w lamppost is just crying out for a vertical title running up beside its shaft. And some cropping on the Smudge photo could make it perfect for a volume in some hypothetical AGENT OF S.M.U.D.G.E. mens’ cats’-adventure series.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.