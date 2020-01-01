Fun fact: Today is not only the first day of the ’20s, it is also the 15th anniversary of the release of Old Man’s War, my first published novel and still the one I’m best known for. Five years ago I wrote a ten year retrospective on the novel, the details of which still stand, so if you haven’t read that, I encourage you to check it out. Five years later, I can say the book is still selling just as well as it ever has, in even more languages, and in even more places on this silly globe. This makes me happy.
I’m constantly delighted and amazed at its persistence, and how well it continues to speak to readers after all this time. It was the book that made my career, and I’ll be eternally grateful to it, and to Patrick Nielsen Hayden, the editor who asked to buy it and who remains my editor to this day, and to Tor, who published this book and every subsequent novel of mine, up to and including The Last Emperox, which comes out this April. It’s been a ride.
Also, and again, as I said five years ago today: if you’ve ever read Old Man’s War: Thank you, too. You helped change my life.
(And now to answer the questions that will inevitably be asked: Yes, the book is still in development at Netflix, as a movie, not a series; Yes, everything is coming along nicely there; No, I can’t tell you anything else at the moment; Yes, when I can tell you I will; Yes, there will be at least one more novel in the Old Man’s War series; No, I don’t know when or what it will be about or which characters will be in it. Patience!)
23 thoughts on “Old Man’s War: 15 Years!”
Patience?!?!?
C’mon, John, this is the *INTERNET* we’re talking about here!
I discovered your blog when a friend shared a political post and had not read your books (as sci-fi is not a genre I regularly read). Old Man’s War was the first of your books I read, and I thoroughly enjoyed it and have recommended it to others.
Fun to read the Scalzi Time Machine. Going back a full decade, do you still think that “one of these things is not like the others”? After all, all of those “others” also had their first!
I have not, up to this point, gotten around to reading Old Man’s War. I am correcting that omission this year. Meanwhile, I eagerly await The Last Emperox.
It was certainly the book that put you on my radar and led me to the blog. I even gave it to my wife, thinking that though it was not her usual reading sphere, she would like it. I was right.
I came to Old Man’s War late in my survey Scalzi course. I think the first thing I consumed was Red Shirts, which was sufficiently compelling that I have not left the community since. And, while I’m at it, Agent to the Stars is a brilliant first novel, even if you didn’t publish it first. Your books are great anti-depressants. Live long, and prosper.
I remember that when Old Man’s War came out, I didn’t try it for a while because I was generally annoyed by military fiction at the time. But my friends (and Amazon’s recommendation engine) kept insisting I should try it, and they were right. I said something to that effect when you signed my paperback.
I had the first three in paperback which were loaned to a friend, and the friend moved away. So I recently ordered the six ebooks since I never read the rest and forgot most of the first three. It will be enjoyable while awaiting your next book. Congrats on the anniversary.
I have just recently reread this novel and the sequels. Am looking forward to the next one
Have read some of your recent work and past work It is good but the old man series have and will remain my favorite
My late uncle was a voracious reader. He plowed through at least a book a week. His house was filled to the rafters with books. When he found out I liked to read in my teens, he began to introduce me to his favorites…….Clancy, Coyle, King, Le Carre, and Heinlein. He would go on recommending books to me for the next 30 years, eventually recommending Old Man’s War to me. He would have loved The Collapsing Empire series and Lock In / Head On.
Thank you John for the hours and hours of entertainment. Thank you for writing this post today that made me think of my Uncle, I needed that today.
Old Man’s War hooked me and I’m still hooked. Wondered about something:Characters in OMW series and Lock In / Head On assume bodies, whether meat or metal, as a vehicle for agency and action. I’d love to know why you’ve used this concept in separate story lines.
Are there plans to tweak the story so that the CDF doesnt come across as a rousing endorsement of a “Going Galt” thing? Because the novel makes clear they have tech superior to earth, and they refuse to be regulated by Earth, withdrawing from Earth when governments try to regulate them, always getting their way, and always superior.
Also, the xenophobia/othering of the enemy is on par with the bugs in military propaganda. One race even eats humans and has a celebrity chef show up if i recall correctly. Will that be tweaked at all for the movie?
OMW was my first knowing intro to your writing (I had read Being Poor without giving brainspace to who wrote it) and I thoroughly enjoyed it. One thing I appreciated was that you did a reasonable job of portraying the military, given that you hadn’t been in. Sorry to hear that it’s being developed as a movie rather than a series; I think it would rock as a series but will some many of the delightful bits as a movie.
Yeah, OMW movie sounds good but I’m already fantasy-casting The End Of All Things ;-)
Lupita Nyong’o as Ode Abumwe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Hafte Sorvalh…
I’d be interested to know if aging 15 years has in any way changed your perspective on John Perry.
Roadkillcafe:
You’ve not read the other books in the series, I take it.
“ Yes, there will be at least one more novel in the Old Man’s War series; No, I don’t know when or what it will be about or which characters will be in it.”
Is this because you have a contract for it? Or because you have several good ideas, but haven’t had one push its way to the forefront of your consciousness yet? Or both? Or other?
Congrats on the 15 year milestone. That edition sits proudly on my shelf with all the other books of yours. Still need to track down a Sub Press edition since I had to pass on that when it originally came out due to finances.
Glad to here about the Netflix adaptation. OMW is one of the SciFi books that my wife and I both enjoyed and still quote. I hope to see a R. Lee Ermey type cast as Ruiz, we loved that guy. We had the pleasure of revisiting the series on Audible during our summer road trip and it still holds up. Excited for one more book.
I saw an interview with Bruce Springsteen a few years ago where he was asked does he ever get tired of playing “Born to Run” at his concerts–he’s been rocking that song for over 40 years now, well over half his life, and he’s no where near being the same person he was in his early 20s with no future other than a guitar that he was when he wrote it. He replied something along the lines of ”Never! How could I ever get tired of the song that broke me out and made me popular? That song is the key to my career and everything I’ve become! I love that song!”
Reading your description I see you feeling the same way about OMW.
Looking forward to another in the old mans war, when my daughter is old enough I look forward to her reading it with me. Ps- her name is Zoe and yes it’s after Zoë Boutin Perry, my biggest fear is she won’t like sci-fi, if that happens I’m doomed Scrooge doomed for all time. Someday I’ll get a copy of Zoe’s Tale signed for her.
OMW is an enjoyable read, but The Ghost Brigades impressed me more because the author did a very daring thing with a major sympathetic character. And it worked.
I found the book extremely enjoyable. I thought, “Here’s a military sci-fi novel with a twist.” Sort of like Forever War. Glad to hear Netflix has taken it up and looking forward to seeing !