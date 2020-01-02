The 2020 Awards Consideration Post

What things of mine are available for award consideration this year? Well, if nominating for awards is your thing, here’s what I have available for the 2020 awards season.

Best Collection

A Very Scalzi Christmas (November 2019; Subterranean Press)

Best Short Story

“A Model Dog” (January 2019; The Verge)

“The Origin of the Flow” (November 2019; published at Whatever/Scalzi.com)

“Christmas in July” (November 2019; from A Very Scalzi Christmas, published by Subterranean Press)

“Jangle the Elf Grants Wishes” (November 2019; from A Very Scalzi Christmas, published by Subterranean Press)

“Resolutions for the New Year” (November 2019; from A Very Scalzi Christmas, published by Subterranean Press)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form (where applicable)

“Three Robots” (March 2019; from the Netflix series Love Death and Robots; Philip Gelat, screenwriter, John Scalzi, story)

“Alternate Histories” (March 2019; from the Netflix series Love Death and Robots; Philip Gelat, screenwriter, John Scalzi, story)

“When the Yogurt Took Over” (March 2019; from the Netflix series Love Death and Robots; Janis Robertson, screenwriter, John Scalzi, story)

“A Model Dog” (animated version) (January 2019; The Verge; Laura Hudson and William Joel, screenwriters, John Scalzi, story)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form (where applicable)

A Very Scalzi Christmas audiobook (November 2019; published by Audible; Narrated by Khristine Hvam, Dina Pearlman, Kevin T. Collins, Josh Hurley, Neil Hellegers, L. J. Ganser, Erin Mallon)

Also, one may consider the first season of Love Death and Robots for consideration for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form.

The audiobook of Christmas is also eligible for the Audie Awards (for audiobooks), but I’m not sure how those are administered in terms of nominations, so I’m not going to worry about it too much.

As always, when you are considering my work (or anyone else’s!), please nominate it for awards only if you believe it is award-caliber. If you think something else deserves the slot over my work, then please slot it over mine. I’ll be fine, trust me. But if you do think it’s award-worthy, I’ll be delighted if you nominate it. Thank you.