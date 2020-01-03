And as you can see, Sugar is thrilled.
As for me, Krissy and Athena are off on a spa weekend, so I am left to my own devices. It’s going to be a wild weekend, and by “wild” I mean I am likely to sleep through most of it. The cats are good role models here.
6 thoughts on “A Cat Picture to Take You Into the First Weekend of 2020”
Naw!
Aww…I love all your critters, but Sugar is my fave – I don’t know why. Followed very closely by crazy Smudge.
Thanks for the zen photo!
Man-cation! Time to watch all those movies you know they wouldn’t like, cook manly meals with too much meat and too little nutritional virtue, and stomp around. Enjoy!
I anticipate a crapton of drumming.
Thanks, I needed that.
Isn’t that Spice? I thought Stuart was more muted in color. I love them all and think you should make it a policy to set up 52 weeks of Thank the Cats its Friday post for the mental enrichment of your followers. (Seriously serious.)