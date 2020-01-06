And what a high-level nap game it is!
Also, hello, folks. Today I wrote a chapter and replied to notes on a treatment and now I’m about to go run a bit because I bought new running shoes and I have to justify spending more on them than I think I have for any other pair of shoes I ever had. 2020 is keeping me busy so far. Fortunately I have cats to hold down the napping angle of things.
3 thoughts on “Smudge Brings His Nap Game Into 2020”
Have your cats ever caught a mouse?
Pedro:
We live in a place that has agricultural fields on three sides of it and when it gets cold, the various field rodents start looking for someplace warm and full of food. This is why we have cats.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the furry little bastards. But they are definitely working cats as well as pets.
“Working cats” has to be an oxymoron. At best they’re (extremely) independent contractors.