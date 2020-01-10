Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 1/10/20

John Scalzi7 Comments

A new year and a new stack of books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound! What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!

7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/10/20

  1. Always enjoyed reading anything from Eoin Colfer, so looking forward to picking up Highfire when I can

  5. Hurley, of course.

    REAL PIGEONS FIGHT CRIME and AGNES AT THE END OF THE WORLD are intriguing titles.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.