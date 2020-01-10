A new year and a new stack of books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound! What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!
A new year and a new stack of books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound! What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/10/20”
Always enjoyed reading anything from Eoin Colfer, so looking forward to picking up Highfire when I can
The Broken Heavens is already on my library’s recommended hold list!
New book from Kameron Hurley? There’s a writer on a roll. The Light Brigade was genius.
A guilty pleasure, yes, but, James Rollins. I keep on reading his stuff.
Hurley, of course.
REAL PIGEONS FIGHT CRIME and AGNES AT THE END OF THE WORLD are intriguing titles.
Someone I know just recommended Agnes at the End of the World.
Kameron Hurley definitely. Cannot wait.