What a drummer. A dab hand with lyrics, too. He will be missed.
In memorial of his passing, my favorite Rush song. Lyrically very appropriate for the day.
14 thoughts on “RIP, Neil Peart”
I was 20 and working in rock radio when that song came out. It was fun to play new Rush on the radio. Rest well, Neil.
Oh, damn. He was amazing, and a huge influence on my life.
I’m glad I heard it from you.
I want to say something profound, but this hit me hard and I can hardly think at the moment.
I’d come to terms Ruth the fact that I’d never see Rush in concert again after their final tour, but I knew that the guys had time to relax and enjoy their lives.
I guess not.
Cancer is the worst. Particularly brain cancer. We’ve lost my cousin and my wife’s Aunt to brain cancer.
I’ll miss you, Neil. Though we never met, you were an important part of my life, as you were for countless others.
*with
My older cousin turned me on to Rush when he loaned me his vinyl copy of 2112 in 1977. They’ve been with me since. This song came out a few months after I got married and I was young and naive enough to think I could relate. I had no idea.
RIP Neil.
Godspeed Neil Peart.
I used to think Rush was a sort of discount Yes. Then I realized all these songs I liked were by them, d’oh!
Thanks Neil. You guys made a helluva sound for just three artists, in the best way possible.
My favourite band of all time. The lyrics and music are the very fabric of my life. Name an album and I can tell you where I was in my life. I know they had called it a day but there was always that glimmer of hope that they’d play again. But it isn’t too be and there is a huge hole in my life.
As I recall, Peart collaborated on a few short stories with a horror author back in the 1990s, specifically one for the anthology Shock Rock. I could be mistaken.
Requiescat In Pace.
Rolling Stone put it well in their obituary:
“Flamboyant yet utterly precise.” I don’t think you can improve on that.
I didn’t become a fan until the 80s. I was teaching guitar to teenagers who brought songs for me to learn and teach back to them. Most of these songs were crap but I grew to like Rush a lot through playing their music. As a guitarist/bassist I normally focused on those players, but Neal Peart blew me away. He wasn’t the foundation of their sound, he was up front along with the others. He was a really busy player, but he was a clean busy player who used a lot of different timbres, textures, and dynamics for variety. Such control he had!
I even liked his lyrics. As a (former) guitarist, I feel that lyrics exist to provide context for the most important part of a song, the guitar solo. But his rose above that. Red Barchetta tells a great story, Limelight is an incisive slice of his life as a performer, FreewillI, oh screw it, I’m not a writer, I just really like the lyrics even though I loathe Ayn Rand. There are so many other great songs, including the one Scalzi linked to.
I appreciated Peart’s lyrics even when I didn’t agree with them. And how many rock lyricists wrote lyrics meaty enough to disagree with, anyway?
As a kid growing up in 1980s Canadian suburbia, “Subdivisions” felt like Rush was looking directly into my soul: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYYdQB0mkEU
Peart was a master among masters. He will be missed.
Tom Sawyer is the one that I think captures his best. I mean that is tight. Rock on.
Great choice of commemorative song. I had completely forgotten about this one. Lovely to hear Aimee Mann’s vocals again. Not sure it’s the best choice to show off Peart’s chops as a drummer. One of the band’s non-vocal songs (ie: YYZ) might be a good choice in that regard.