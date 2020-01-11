Uncategorized

Smudge Wants to Know Just What, Exactly, It Is You Think You Are Doing

John Scalzi19 Comments

To be fair, it’s a totally valid question.

Don’t lie to Smudge. He’ll know.

19 thoughts on “Smudge Wants to Know Just What, Exactly, It Is You Think You Are Doing

  3. Robin can answer with confidence:
    *Starving the cat.* (Again, and also always.)
    Of course.

    I can’t look away, though… too much intensity of cute!

  5. Laughing because it’s guaranteed we’re all tilting our head to look at this pic of Smudge! Very cute!

  6. Ok. Okay, Smudge. Since it’s Saturday, I slept in and now I have taken over an hour getting dressed, reading email, and playing with my girl cat Nibblette.

    Hopefully that answers your questions and you can go back to napping.

  7. Smudge you are too damn cute but I am too damn tired to keep my eyes open any longer so I am off to bed.

  8. Well, uh, Smudge sir, it has nothing to do with an unauthorized slash rewrite of The Android’s Dream to be sold under the counter in Singapore. How would I know of any such thing?!

  9. Serving as furniture for my own feline overlord. Naturally! Also … hey, Smudge, you’re adorable.

  10. Hah! I love it. This gets my vote as one of my favorite scalzi cat pictures, along with the Lopsided Cat picture in front of the laundry pile.

  11. Well, as a matter of fact, Smudge, I am currently serving as a sleeping surface for another similarly named beast (Smudgely McDammitcat, to be specific), so I believe there’s my Saturday afternoon sorted, thanks.

  12. Dear Smudge,

    I am in the process of butchering a manuscript to make it more saleable.

    (Art for art’s sake, money for god’s sake.)

    pax /hatchetman Ctein

  14. Right now I am eating ice cream and talking to my own cat, who is helpfully cleaning up the drips.

  17. Reflecting on the fact that my daughter’s dog, who is much the same size as Smudge, looks at me with an identical expression. I clearly am failing to live up to his expectations…

  18. Consulting with my attorney as to the advisability of answering that question (I was nowhere near Dealey Plaza and I can prove it)!

