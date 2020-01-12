Uncategorized

First Photos of Athena for 2020

John Scalzi4 Comments

They’re good ones, too. Uhhhhh, says the photographer, but anyway.

Have a happy Sunday, folks.

4 thoughts on “First Photos of Athena for 2020

  1. The first one looks like she’s about ten more seconds away from asking you if you’re done fiddling with that camera yet.

    Happy sunday :)

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.