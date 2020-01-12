Uncategorized First Photos of Athena for 2020 January 12, 2020 John Scalzi4 Comments They’re good ones, too. Uhhhhh, says the photographer, but anyway. Have a happy Sunday, folks. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
4 thoughts on “First Photos of Athena for 2020”
The first one looks like she’s about ten more seconds away from asking you if you’re done fiddling with that camera yet.
Happy sunday :)
I asked her to give me a serious look. It’s very serious.
You and your wife made a beautiful young woman, John. Congratulations!
Beautiful!
So, Back cover and Author bio?