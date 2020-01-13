Uncategorized

First Pass Oscar Predictions, 2020

John Scalzi2 Comments

You know what? I genuinely can’t generate any enthusiasm for thinking about the Oscar slate at all this year, so, yeah, I’m gonna take a pass and maybe come back to it in 2021. I feel pretty good about this decision, honestly.

2 thoughts on “First Pass Oscar Predictions, 2020

  1. Is your lack of enthusiasm a result of the lack of diversity in the slate? A lot of what I’m seeing around is anger at that lack of diversity and a lot of “meh” at the slate itself.

  2. With the utter hellscape that is our political and social situation right now, I can’t work up any enthusiasm either. Especially since we’re back to a white, man-centric set of nominations. (why Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t nominated for Us is baffling to me!).

    Maybe 2021 will be better on all fronts.

