Get Signed/Personalized Copies of The Last Emperox From Subterranean Press

We’ll be announcing my tour dates for The Last Emperox soon, but in the meantime I understand that not everyone can get out to see me when I’m on tour, either because I’m not coming to a town they are near, or because they are pinned by a large automobile and literally can’t move (or something like that).

In either of these cases (and some others as well), there is an alternative: You can order a copy of The Last Emperox from Subterranean Press, and just before I go on tour I will go up to their warehouse and sign (and if requested, personalize) those copies of the book, so you can have a copy that I myself have scribbled in, delivered right to your door.

In all seriousness this is a pretty great way to get a signed copy of the book if you’re not going to be able to see me on tour. And also, SubPress usually feeds me when I go up to sign the books, so I get a free lunch out of it, too. Everybody wins!

(Also, if you’re actually, like, pinned under a car, please take care of that first before you send in the order. I want you to be able to enjoy the book later. See? I do care.)