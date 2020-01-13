We’ll be announcing my tour dates for The Last Emperox soon, but in the meantime I understand that not everyone can get out to see me when I’m on tour, either because I’m not coming to a town they are near, or because they are pinned by a large automobile and literally can’t move (or something like that).
In either of these cases (and some others as well), there is an alternative: You can order a copy of The Last Emperox from Subterranean Press, and just before I go on tour I will go up to their warehouse and sign (and if requested, personalize) those copies of the book, so you can have a copy that I myself have scribbled in, delivered right to your door.
In all seriousness this is a pretty great way to get a signed copy of the book if you’re not going to be able to see me on tour. And also, SubPress usually feeds me when I go up to sign the books, so I get a free lunch out of it, too. Everybody wins!
(Also, if you’re actually, like, pinned under a car, please take care of that first before you send in the order. I want you to be able to enjoy the book later. See? I do care.)
3 thoughts on “Get Signed/Personalized Copies of The Last Emperox From Subterranean Press”
Will this be coming out on Audible as well?
Done! Ordered one for me and one for my sibling (since it’s never too early to start holiday shopping).
Thank you for doing this again, Mr. Scalzi; I’ve been hoping you’d team up with Sub Press for this one. Fingers crossed for a stop here on your tour, but I know you can’t be everywhere, so this is a great alternative.
Can I get on with Smudge’s footprint?