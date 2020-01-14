Uncategorized

Hey, Guess Who Will Be Going to Dragon Con This Year?

John Scalzi4 Comments

Spoiler: It’s me. I will be going. As its literary guest of honor.

I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to seeing folks there in September! More details to come, promise.

4 thoughts on “Hey, Guess Who Will Be Going to Dragon Con This Year?

  3. What to bring – a sequel to ““The Shadow War of the Night Dragons: Book One: The Dead City: Prologue.”

  4. Very cool! Hope to see you there!

    I don’t recall you going previously, or was it some time ago you went last?

