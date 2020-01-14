Spoiler: It’s me. I will be going. As its literary guest of honor.
I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to seeing folks there in September! More details to come, promise.
4 thoughts on “Hey, Guess Who Will Be Going to Dragon Con This Year?”
Hopefully they don’t try to rope you into the Dragon Awards ceremony. They have consistently done a poor job with that.
Scalzi/Ringo collaboration!
[No. NOT slash fic.]
What to bring – a sequel to ““The Shadow War of the Night Dragons: Book One: The Dead City: Prologue.”
Very cool! Hope to see you there!
I don’t recall you going previously, or was it some time ago you went last?