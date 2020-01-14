Hey, Guess Who Will Be Going to Dragon Con This Year?

Spoiler: It’s me. I will be going. As its literary guest of honor.

Ladies and gentlemen, let’s give a warm Agrabah welcome…. Wait. Wrong script. Ladies and Gentlemen! We are delighted to announce that John @Scalzi is the #DragonCon2020 literary guest of honor! pic.twitter.com/LYJxI2E7eQ — Dragon Con 2020! (@DragonCon) January 14, 2020

I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to seeing folks there in September! More details to come, promise.