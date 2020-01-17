This looks like a very fine time to show off this week’s stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound! What here is getting your blood pumping? Tell us all in the comments, please!
4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 1/17/20”
The blurb on amazon.com for “The Sky Done Ripped” has convinced me I need to get that book, but I now see this is the third in a series and I have some catching up to do. Thanks ever so much for sharing.
I really like the Magic 2.0 books by Scott Meyer. Great world building and a warm, affectionate send-up of nerds and nerd-culture.
Oh, the next Gunnie Rose story from Charlaine Harris! I can’t wait. I’ve been a big fan of Joe Lansdale since I watched, then read “Bubba Ho Tep”, so that looks good, too! Nice Pile!
Ooh, I didn’t know Agatha Heterodyne (I think that’s the character name) had a series of novels! I used to read the Girl Genius graphic novels. Fun!