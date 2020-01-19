Uncategorized

Zeus Contemplates the Meaning of Existence, January 2020

John Scalzi3 Comments

He’s been contemplating the meaning of existence for a while now. I don’t think he’s gotten particularly far with it, but to be fair, I don’t know that anyone else has really done all that much better than he has. So there’s that.

I’m back home, after a few days in suburban Detroit for the ConFusion convention, where I signed books, did a reading and DJed a dance. I especially like doing that last part. A lovely weekend despite the cold and snow. I did not spend that much time contemplating the meaning of existence, however, so Zeus is ahead of me on that one. Good for him.

