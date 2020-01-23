I’ll be in Chicago over the next few days to hang out with friends and do a little business so updates here may be sporadic. Please accept this cat as compensation for my likely mostly absence through Monday. It’s a fair trade.
I’ll be in Chicago over the next few days to hang out with friends and do a little business so updates here may be sporadic. Please accept this cat as compensation for my likely mostly absence through Monday. It’s a fair trade.
5 thoughts on “Off to Chicago; Here’s a Cat”
Plaid cat is definitely an upgrade.
And a very good cat it is!
Monday is a long way off. That seems like a 2 cat trip.
This is not a cat (with apologies to René Magritte)
Not fair, all I ever get is memes with a mean cat sassing a drunk woman ;-)