Off to Chicago; Here’s a Cat

John Scalzi5 Comments

I’ll be in Chicago over the next few days to hang out with friends and do a little business so updates here may be sporadic. Please accept this cat as compensation for my likely mostly absence through Monday. It’s a fair trade.

