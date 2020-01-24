Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 1/24/20

John Scalzi4 Comments

Friday again, and time for another eclectic stack of new book and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here is speaking to you as we head into the weekend? Tell us in the comments?

4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/24/20

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.