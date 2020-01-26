The Warhol portrait is in fact very impressive close up. But it was equally impressive how people seemed to unconsciously place themselves in a tableau around it.
I’m back from Chicago, where I hung about with many impressive people talking about many impressive things. This was good for my brain, but now I am also very tired. I may be mush tomorrow. You have been warned.
4 thoughts on “If You Go Carrying Pictures of Chairman Mao”
You ain’t going to make it with anyone anyhow.
Great photo.
Don’t you know it’s gonna be
All right.
I love the Art Institute. Lol. Always think of Ferris Bueller.
Get some rest. Hope it’s a mush free Monday.
Your brain might already be mushed.
The proper way is ” May brain Mao be mush.”
Hope you had some fun too. There is such great food in Chicago.