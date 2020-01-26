Uncategorized

If You Go Carrying Pictures of Chairman Mao

John Scalzi

The Warhol portrait is in fact very impressive close up. But it was equally impressive how people seemed to unconsciously place themselves in a tableau around it.

I’m back from Chicago, where I hung about with many impressive people talking about many impressive things. This was good for my brain, but now I am also very tired. I may be mush tomorrow. You have been warned.

4 thoughts on “If You Go Carrying Pictures of Chairman Mao

  3. Don’t you know it’s gonna be
    All right.
    I love the Art Institute. Lol. Always think of Ferris Bueller.
    Get some rest. Hope it’s a mush free Monday.

  4. Your brain might already be mushed.

    The proper way is ” May brain Mao be mush.”

    Hope you had some fun too. There is such great food in Chicago.

