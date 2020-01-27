A Brief Overview of My Current Political Thoughts

I’ve not been writing on politics nearly as much as I have in previous times, in part because in this age of obvious corruption and complicity, I find it difficult and wearying, without the motivating prod of actually being paid for it, to write anything that I haven’t already said in broad and unambiguous terms.
That being said, I understand it’s useful from time to time to keep people up to date on these matters so they don’t have to go rummaging through the archives to find my thoughts. And thus: Brief statements on current political thoughts. In no particular order:
1. The president is the worst president of my lifetime, who is ignorant, bigoted, incurious, corrupt, has almost certainly engaged in criminal conduct before and after he was in office, is either a complicit or unwitting tool for the Russian government and its goals, never should have been in a position to become president, and now that he is president, should be removed from the office, whether through a Senate trial or simply by losing the popular (again) and electoral vote later this year.
2. Per the previous, the president amply deserved to be impeached by the House of Representatives, and amply deserves to be removed from the office he holds by the Senate. That he will not be removed, and that the vote for removal will not be anywhere near to close, is proof that the current iteration of the Republican party is complicit in the president’s criminality and has become little better than a criminal enterprise in itself.
3. Among the current Democratic candidates for president, I currently favor Elizabeth Warren and if I were a Democrat, would likely vote for her in the Ohio primary. With that said, all of the current Democratic candidates for president are substantially better than the current president (even Tulsi Gabbard, who I find deeply problematic but has no chance of being president, so I’m not going to worry much about her), so no matter which of them makes it through the primary process, I will be voting for them in November. Given the realities of our binary political system, anyone who says they oppose Trump but is not willing to vote for whoever it is that is on the Democratic side of the ballot in November is a complicit tool of Trump and the Republicans.
4. Foreign and domestic interests are currently doing as much as possible to suppress the vote of non-Trump supporters, online and offline. Register to vote, check that your registration is current if you did register, and be aware that all those highly clickable and repostable memes are designed to make you angry, confused, susceptible to misinformation and a vector for spreading misinformation to others. You should be smarter than that, and you should frustrate the people who do not want you to cast your ballot in November.
Aaaaand that should cover it for now, I think? Mind you, I might still write more about politics here if the mood strikes me, because that’s how this site works. But if I don’t, this is my current state of thinking. It’s not complicated! But in times like this, where one of the two major parties of the country is so wholly engaged in criminality and complicity, I think that’s fine.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts in such a succinct manner. I think a lot of us feel the same way, although I am not sure that it will be enough to root out the criminal enterprise in power at this time.
1. I agree 100%
2. I agree 1000% and unfortunately concur that it is unlikely to happen
3. Also favor Warren, but will vote for whoever gets the Democratic nomination. I have had the argument that you make several times with several people and never cease to be amazed that people are still willing to not vote if their candidate is not nominated.
4. I have checked to make sure I am still registered twice in the past six months. Thank you for the reminder to check again
Nice to see such straightforward good sense.
It’s what you get when you privatise government; government for the privately powerful.
I will also add, if I may … Please don’t just focus on the Presidential election. Please please please please vote downballot. Vote for your Senators and your Representatives at the federal and the state level. Vote like your life depended on it. (It does.)
Thank you for this. I really appreciate it when artists use their platform to speak directly to important issues.
“Given the realities of our binary political system, anyone who says they oppose Trump but is not willing to vote for whoever it is that is on the Democratic side of the ballot in November is a complicit tool of Trump and the Republicans.”
I’m not an American, so I don’t _have_ this problem, but I can’t just sit by and let you get away with that _again_.
Frankly, I believe that if you hold your nose and vote for the least worst, _that_ makes you complicit. If you justifiably believe neither candidate is worthy of the presidency, or any other political office, then America will get the government it deserves, not the one you helped elect.
I do always say “if you didn’t vote, you have no right to grouse”, but as long as you voted you are free to complain that both parties are corrupt.
America didn’t used to be a two-party state, and there’s no inherent reason it should remain so (though, of course, only violent revolution will change that now, as the Democrats and Republicans are not going to give up power).
I agree with everything you said. I will vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is because all of them are better than that poor excuse of a human being that’s in there now.
👍Couldn’t agree more!
Derek:
“Frankly, I believe that if you hold your nose and vote for the least worst, _that_ makes you complicit. If you justifiably believe neither candidate is worthy of the presidency, or any other political office, then America will get the government it deserves, not the one you helped elect.”
Most of the time, I would agree with you, but this time is very different. It’s no longer a simple matter of making a principled protest vote against Trump by voting for someone other than the Democrat. The fact is that at the moment we do have a defacto two-party system, and right now a vote for a third party candidate helps to elect Trump. You cannot escape or avoid that simple fact.
So, Americans are left with helping to elect Trump (directly or indirectly) and letting his assault on our democracy continue, or vote for whomever the Democrat is in an effort to protect the system and start undoing the damage. You said yourself that you don’t have any skin in this game. Fine, you’ve made your opinion known. However, some of us need to be far more practical and neither attempt to uphold delusional fantasies about how American elections currently work. The environment, consumer protections, LGBTQ protections, women’s rights, lives of refugees at our borders, and a slew of other important issues are under grave assault. Thus, we cannot ignore the serious long-term consequences of voting in a manner to make an otherwise meaningless political statements about the current system.
I mean okay, but your passage on #3 reads a lot like “Take me to your lizard.”
I guess I am in the minority since my political opinions are the polar opposite of yours and always have been. I still buy and read your books; not seeing too much crossover into your writing. When it becomes more obvious then I will stop adding to your income. And of course you really won’t miss it too much. I usually ignore your posts but I am in a boring meeting to it seemed like a good time to respond. TTFN
I look forward to a novel set on a world across which civilization has spread over several tens of thousands of years, empires driven by big men and rich men and the occasional Machiavellian conniver of whatever sex, and a world on which a huge continent is discovered far across a difficult ocean, on either side, from the existing imperial civilizations. And on which some little group of uppity colonists declares their independence and — protected by said vast oceans — quickly builds their own civilization with some significant moderation of the old big rich man driving force.
From the point of view of the imperials, the new nation is a blip. Just a century or two of innovation, driven by the corollary to the Peter Principle that lets non-rich non-big non-men succeed and rise above the mediocre management that the imperial model requires, and the little colony becomes a world power, economically and militarily and in education and innovation.
What happens when the protective oceans are no longer barriers to the old empires that have begun to be irritated by the existence of this brief upstart political innovation. Can it last, or does it get nibbled to death?
Derek Broughton:
Your comment boils down to “I don’t have experience with your political realities, and yet I feel compelled to make a statement that is not actually relevant to your current political situation but which nevertheless allows me to show my theoretical virtue on a matter that has nothing to do with anything in the real world.”
So, well, thanks for that. Here’s your cookie.
Derek: “America didn’t used to be a two-party state, and there’s no inherent reason it should remain so ”
There IS an inherent reason the US is a two-party system: the constitution requires that to become president, the candidate must get >50% of the electoral college vote. It is not a “whoever gets the most, wins” system. If there are three main candidates and the candidates get 40%, 30%, and 30%, then no one wins, and the president is decided by CONGRESS.
This forces candidates to align themselves with a party that can get at least 50% of the vote. Because no one wants to leave it to congress to decide who is president. Which means the system inherently creates two main parties each vying for half the voters. Third parties have never won the presidency. And have only acted as spoilers in the races they run in.
Being a two party system isnt by itself a major problem, but combine that with a political system where the party fundraising is driven by the president and the president can use their office to help congress people get reelected or not, the checks and balances intended by the founding fathers has disappeared. Republicans in congress must be faithful to Trump if they want his help getting reelected.
Also, Trump is the absolute worst president in a century. He has used the office of president for nothing but fattening his wallet and fluffing his ego, at the expense of every other american. The man is a traitor.
1) delete “almost” and I’m in agreement
2) Agreed
3) Sorry, not voting for Warren, as the only published tax/social security proposal she currently has will cost us $500 per week. But I’m in California and have the luxury of not doing so and not impacting the results – if I was in a different state I’d have to think about it (and unfortunately seeing her lose in the general – looks 75:25 that Trump gets re-elected, due to vote suppression and goddamn Florida)
3a) Senate matters, unfortunately: it’s vanishingly unlikely that Palapatine (sorry, McTurtle) is evicted from the leadership, so no court appointments for the Dems
4) Can vote in Democratic primaries as an independent, so I am doing so (requested the ballot already)
Thank you for this. If you don’t mind, I will copy and quote with attribution on my next round of petitions from the DSCC, the DNC, and any other acronyms desperately seeking my opinions and money.
I do notice that the money blegs are getting smarter. The good surveys–the ones with somewhat better questions–now follow the donation act. Voting on “select only 3” priorities from a list of 7, 8, or 11 is still not easy, but it’s easier to believe that the answer matters.
The problem for me, at times, is that I can’t tell you what messages will move swing voters or undecided voters. I’m not representative of that cohort. I think this psychographic is comprised of people who have a variety of reasons, good and bad, about not expressing an opinion, not knowing why politics matters to them, and whether they can even safely participate. A survey won’t fix that. But someone should find out, state by state, or even county by county, if this idea is a way to approach it.
1. What are the reasons you don’t vote? Check 2 (or check all that apply).
__ Concerned of your neighbor’s disapproval and potential regular unpleasantness
__ Wary of being targeted by white fascist terrorists in surrounding neighborhoods
__ I am in despair and don’t know how to move out of despair into effortful response
__ I am already overwhelmed by my life, juggling job, family, church or spiritual commitments
__ I’m OK with the consequences of not voting
__I’m afraid the lack of privacy online and offline is now so bad that my vote is not longer private, or my vote can be changed after I vote
I’d really like someone who knows how to ask these questions of the people most likely to not vote. Surely there’s a way?
Just received the card from our state confirming that both DH and myself are registered to vote. OTOH, it appears the state is really pushing mail-in voting by not assigning voting precincts, which is okay, but I liked being able to go down, have my name checked off, and go into the little canvas booth with a ballot and pen.
#1 – Yup (though like Not the Reddit Chris S, I, too, disagree with you about the word “almost”)
#2 – Yup
#3 – Yup
#4 – Yup
And Kara Hudson – YES-YES-YES, a thousand times yes. Do NOT ignore/overlook those down-ballot races, folks. The Rs quietly embarked on a strategy several decades ago that can best be described as “No office too small,” and it has worked very well for them precisely because too many non-Rs continue to ignore those down-ballot races.
Not the Reddit Chris S: “Sorry, not voting for Warren, as the only published tax/social security proposal she currently has will cost us $500 per week”
The vast majority of Warren’s proposals have effectively zero chance of being enacted by her administration should she win. The reason for this is the same reason that Trump will not be removed in the impeachment trial. The Senate is overly representative of rural, lowly populated states and is, thus, a body with a membership that skews toward conservative/Republican membership. There’s no realistic scenario that ends with Democrats in control of the Senate, even if their aggregate vote totals in 2020 are much higher.
That said, her various plans for all sorts of things are important. They let you know where she stands. Plus, getting them into the national conversation is the real point. The GOP always has an agenda of tearing down some piece or other of government that is geared toward actually helping people. For example, they’ve been attacking the ACA since the moment it was passed and will never rest until they kill it. The Democrats need to be putting forth ideas of how to push government forward instead of fighting an eternal holding action that must eventually fail.
As to the $500 per week (or $26000 per year). That’s a lot of money. As I said above, I don’t think it would actually happen, but have you considered that if all her other plans were enacted they might make your situation better in other ways? I obviously don’t know your personal situation, but are you looking at one policy in a vacuum?
As you say, the existence of the vile Electoral College means that you can (very likely) afford to throw your vote away. However, I simply don’t understand the needing to think about supporting Trumps most viable opponent come Election Day. I will be arrogant enough to point you to our host’s own posting on the Cinemax Theory of Racism. Apologies for my poor web-fu.
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2016/11/10/the-cinemax-theory-of-racism/
At this stage, if you’re not voting for Trump’s most viable opponent you’re supporting him. And while that might get you your nice lesser tax rate (HBO), you’re also subscribing to open racism, corruption, criminality, and selling out the U.S. to its foreign enemies. I’m sorry that the monetary price of not letting those seems high to you, but that’s what that support is being bought with.
Finally, even if you’re correct about the tax stuff and it’s cost, I still think it’s in your financial interest to support Warren or any Democrat that could get on the ticket. GOP policies of stripping off regulation from businesses and the market always result in removing the controls that we have placed on our system that effectively moderates the Business Cycle. Without them, we have a much steeper Boom/Bust cycle encouraged. This almost always results in a market boom for a few years as companies play fast in loose in the new system, but it inevitably crashes in more extreme Bust. Like 2008. The sooner we get someone like Warren in the Whitehouse, the more likely we are to be able to bring matters under control and stop or mitigate that crash. Almost everyone suffers greatly in such events. The many Bank Panics of the 19th Century are a good indicator of what that would look like.
To paraphrase Dan Savage on the topic of people squeamish about voting for the lesser of two evils, the advantage of such a vote is there being LESS FUCKING EVIL. If that isn’t painfully apparent to people in the present moment–I’m looking at you, Bernie Bros–I’m not sure what else there is to say.
America didn’t used to be a two-party state
Wait — when has America not been a two party state?
Kara Hudson: As a resident of west-central Ohio, I am, unfortunately, represented in Congress by Jim “I-saw-nothing-while-coaching-wrestling-at-OSU” Jordan, so I completely agree with the importance of voting in the contests below the presidential level; Jordan will never get my vote. John: I echo your comments on the current president; as bad as Nixon was (until now, the worst president in my lifetime), Trump is 100 times worse. Trump has to go, and if the Senate is too afraid to do what is moral and required of them by the Construction, then I hope the electorate has the courage and wisdom to boot him out of office.
Not the Reddit Chris e., I wish voters would remember that just because a candidate campaigns for certain measures doesn’t mean that if they win the election those measures will become the law of the land. So Elizabeth Warren’s plans are an outline of what she would like to accomplish. She still needs to get the majority of both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court to support and uphold any radical changes she or any other progressive candidate proposes. Our political system just doesn’t encourage radical change but instead changes are made in increments. First, any new Democratic president will have to undo all of Trump’s executive orders…can everything he decreed in these orders be dissolved in one action? Then the new president has to get the majority of Congress to agree to enact laws that support his/her plans. Let’s hope that our new president also gets a Congress that doesn’t have a Republican majority because if the voters don’t throw the present bums out nothing is going to change.
I’ve tried expressing my take on the ‘don’t like either candidate’ thing in the past as:
If I had two people in front of me where one was going to hit me in the head with a two by four and the other smelled bad and was going to spill coffee on my shoes, voting for neither (or an irrelevant third party option) will negate my input into the process. Since I could have actively voted for soggy shoes rather than concussions, I contribute to the bad stuff.
I may not be thrilled with either option, but letting others drive the choice when I could have acted to make a difference is not constructive (in my opinion).
@David
The two party system (with varying parties) has been firmly in place since 1829. Political parties were viewed by the founders as an evil to be mitigated and the electoral college was the mechanism intended to limit their influence at the national level.
It failed rapidly and visibly.
Given that the general aim of the document was to promote a more perfect union between the states, while the actual result was a major civil war, it seems to have had serious design flaws.