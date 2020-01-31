Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 1/31/20

John Scalzi10 Comments

As we bid adieu to January of 2020, let’s send it off with this hefty stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What here would you like to greet February with? Tell us all in the comments!

10 thoughts on "New Books and ARCs, 1/31/20

  4. The Sawyer book looks to be scary and thrilling. Like being on a plane while everyone passes out… wait, wrong Sawyer book!

  10. I don’t want to be “that guy,” but I got an ARC of Myke Cole’s Sixteenth Watch. It’s fantastic. Highly recommended. Honestly, if you enjoyed John’s OMW, it’s right in your wheelhouse. Definitely worth the pre-order. I’ll be rereading when my pre-order lands.

