As we bid adieu to January of 2020, let’s send it off with this hefty stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What here would you like to greet February with? Tell us all in the comments!
As we bid adieu to January of 2020, let’s send it off with this hefty stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What here would you like to greet February with? Tell us all in the comments!
10 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/31/20”
Want to read them all but now furiously googling Myke Cole’s Sixteenth Watch…..
The Uncanny book looks good, I hadn’t previously heard of the Sawyer one but I bet it’d be fun.
The one I’m most excited for is Myke Cole’s Sixteenth Watch!
The Sawyer book looks to be scary and thrilling. Like being on a plane while everyone passes out… wait, wrong Sawyer book!
Myke Cole is solid.
Good to see Wil McCarthy’s gonzo superscience epic “The Collapsium” (book 1 of the Queendom of Sol series) getting reprinted.
The Sun Down Motel caught my eye. The reviews seem good.
The new Suzanne Palmer book – one, because Finder was good and two, because I’ve known her since the mid-Eighties and she’s good people…
I want to read A Tale of Truths. Are they really true? Or are they true from a certain point of view?
I don’t want to be “that guy,” but I got an ARC of Myke Cole’s Sixteenth Watch. It’s fantastic. Highly recommended. Honestly, if you enjoyed John’s OMW, it’s right in your wheelhouse. Definitely worth the pre-order. I’ll be rereading when my pre-order lands.