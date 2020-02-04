I told him not to stay up for the Iowa results, but would he listen? Noooooo.
(I sent this picture to Krissy this morning and she immediately called to see if he was okay. He’s fine. I just caught him in an awkward moment.)
22 thoughts on “Smudge Had a Rough Night”
The Iowa Caucus was hard on everyone, John.
And it’s still not over.
He’s pretty much thinking what we all around about that travesty about now. Just expresses it better!
Yup, that’s either a hilarious pic, or a terrifying one, no in between. So glad it falls on the hilarious side!
A look that says ‘the fourth shot of tequila was a bad idea!’
Well, the caucus is making us ALL feel that way. #SolidaritySmudge
Was Bill the Dead Cat his dad? Exact same pose.
I think your cat is broken
He looks like I feel today.
Smudge is so cute. Hilarious pic.
–
Love Alexa,
http://AlexaJade.co.uk
Smudge expresses a political opinion.
Wait till he watches the State of the Union.
“Wait till he watches the State of the Union.”
Given the likely hairballs that Smudge would use to express his opinion, I’m not sure I’d encourage him watching the SOTU.
Agree with “Not the Reddit Chris S” – that is one of the most “Bill The Cat” (from Bloom County) poses I’ve ever seen a cat in. Well captured, sir.
Too funny! Such a great catch.
Reminds me of Bill the Cat
Told you not to chew on those wires!
Uh-oh, Iowa’s coming in. Brace yourselves–the Bernie-conspiracy machine and the Warren-hater misogyny machine are revving their engines.
So, you know how you were recently texting with other family members about how Smudge was being a noisy brat in the middle of the night? You probably don’t even want to think about what he’s going to do tonight for posting that photo of him.
All I’m saying is that it would be a really good idea to lock your office door, your closet door, and make sure that all your shoes are safely stored in locking cabinets. It is extremely unpleasant to put on a shoe and then discover that your cat has used the shoe as his latrine.
Not that I would know from personal experience, of course.
Dude! Way too much catnip!
Catnip hangovers suck.
Thbbft!
Ack!
I am so stealing that pic.