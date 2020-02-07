Uncategorized

Today’s Quote That I Actually Texted Someone Which I Am Now Providing You Without Context

John Scalzi20 Comments

“Oh, posh, what could possibly go wrong eating an entire jar of emulsified oil?”

20 thoughts on “Today’s Quote That I Actually Texted Someone Which I Am Now Providing You Without Context

  8. Judging from the past history of your personal digestive system, if you ate said contents as part of a burrito, it is probably non-lethal (at least so far).

  15. This sounds like Wellness advice. Are you moving in on Gwyneth’s turf now, Scalzi? Careful, one of those jade eggs to the head can put you in the hospital.

    Or so I was told…by a friend.

  16. We had a cat that discovered a bottle of mineral oil and for some reason decided to consume a large quantity of it. The cat was fine apparently (whew) but oozed oil through her fur for the next week. And the downstream effects were… unpleasant.

  20. I use emulsified palm oil often. as it sets up like shortening. It isn’t Hydrogenated and has reappraised my use of shorting for a baking mix. My question is in how to get it out of the jar?

    I know that 125 degrees will melt it, if your temperature is that high, your should visit your doctor

