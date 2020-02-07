Uncategorized Today’s Quote That I Actually Texted Someone Which I Am Now Providing You Without Context February 7, 2020 John Scalzi20 Comments “Oh, posh, what could possibly go wrong eating an entire jar of emulsified oil?” Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
20 thoughts on “Today’s Quote That I Actually Texted Someone Which I Am Now Providing You Without Context”
Mind you, in context it’s not much better.
If I had a dollar for every time I had to say that…
i want to save the cover image and use as my facebook cover….can i do that?
What happened to Pish?
Well, when I was a kid, I did eat mayonnaise straight from the jar.
Until my mother caught me doing it.
I didn’t know you were friends with the Spice Girls.
The poor man’s colonoscopy prep.
Judging from the past history of your personal digestive system, if you ate said contents as part of a burrito, it is probably non-lethal (at least so far).
Peanut butter?
I REALLY want kraft cheese topping now. (But not enough to spend $22 on amazon for it…)
you’re just going to dangle that out there an not tell us the outcome?
Any SFF writers’ workshop worth its salt is, right now, saving up that sentence as the basis for a Day One short-story-writing challenge.
Rick Moon wins the Internet for today!
I’ve read that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers eat mayo right out of the jar with some regularity.
This sounds like Wellness advice. Are you moving in on Gwyneth’s turf now, Scalzi? Careful, one of those jade eggs to the head can put you in the hospital.
Or so I was told…by a friend.
We had a cat that discovered a bottle of mineral oil and for some reason decided to consume a large quantity of it. The cat was fine apparently (whew) but oozed oil through her fur for the next week. And the downstream effects were… unpleasant.
Saffy the Pool beat me to it, but my version was:
John. Only professionals should be performing colonoscopies.
Queso in a jar?
SmartBlood? Ewwww…
I use emulsified palm oil often. as it sets up like shortening. It isn’t Hydrogenated and has reappraised my use of shorting for a baking mix. My question is in how to get it out of the jar?
I know that 125 degrees will melt it, if your temperature is that high, your should visit your doctor