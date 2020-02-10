Meanwhile, In Range of Motion News

The picture above is not exactly the sexiest photo I’ve ever taken, but it’s notable in that it represents the furthest up I’ve been able to raise my left arm for several months. That’s because at the moment I have a physical condition known as adhesive capsulitis (more commonly known as “frozen shoulder”), which restricts my arm mobility quite a bit. As physical conditions go, it’s more annoying than anything else; it’s not great not being able to lift your arm past a certain level, but given my life and profession, it’s not the end of the world.
Still, it does come with pain and there are certain things that are more difficult to do, including commonplace activities like putting one’s carry-on into an overhead bin. It can and does eventually go away on its own, but that takes a couple of years, so today I went for a consult with an orthopedic surgeon to see if there’s anything that could be done to shorten up that progression.
The doctor’s answer: A shot of (I think) steroids into my shoulder, to reduce inflammation and pain and to help loosen things up. It’s done the last of these to some extent — again, this is as far up as I’ve gotten my arm in a long time. The fact the shot featured two different types of novocaine so I’m not feeling a ton of pain when I’m hauling my arm up probably helps a bit, too. I’ll be scheduling physical therapy as well and will be going back in about six weeks to see how things are.
In the meantime: Wheee! Go, arm, go!
I have that too! It’s been 6 months. I got the cortisone shot which helped with the pain and I might just do the mua because the progress is almost nonexistant with pt. Sometimes I wonder what would happen if I got arrested and they try to handcuff me…
Don’t admit to using steroids!
You might get banned from the Hugos for using performance enhancing drugs.
Shoulder pain is the pits. But, three cheers for Physical Therapy! I cried happy tears when I was able to finally make that motion without pain. It meant going through some painful therapy exercises, but the PT knew their stuff, and it helped so much.
I hope your outcome is good!
So THAT’S why you were giving us the cold shoulder!
I’ll show myself out
I’ve got that as well. So far the doctor is just having me do exercises, which are helping. It is annoying. If it gets worse I may use this Whatever post in conversation with my doctor.
I broke my left arm, near the elbow, about six weeks ago (Dec 27). Started out with a fairly rigid splint and a sling, moved to an articulated splint w/o sling, now I’m not even wearing the splint. I’ve been going to OT/PT ever since my orthopedist cleared me to do so. Everyone, including me, is astonished by how well my arm’s healing. I have almost full range of motion back–I can unhook my bra with both hands while still wearing it, I can almost wash my hair with my left hand (right hand has to chip in a little for the last inch or so), I can raise my left arm fully above my head, and I can blow my nose again while using both hands to hold the tissue to my face. Left elbow still can’t flatten out completely, I still have about a fifteen-degree bend, but that’s what the OT/PT is for.
I hope your shoulder heals quickly!
I had the surgery- big mistake. Mine was bad, though. But, I got a blood clot and my body had mini melt down. So, remember surgery is for pro athletes.
Be careful with the steroids. I have had this a few times. Usually, it wasn’t a problem, but it did lead to an immune suppression issue that lasted for a few years. I got sick a lot during that time. Steroids are tricky.
I believe they can also maneuver your shoulder to break the adhesions. Fortunately this is done under anesthesia. Steroids and PT should definitely be tried first; conservative is the way to go, with medical treatment at least. :-)
Congrats but… left arm??
May your progress be continual.
Physical therapy is the best! With a good PT, that is, of course. I found PTs at a sports medicine practice push you harder and have higher expectations for your recovery than PTs at a place where the goal is to get people back to minimum functioning and thus off disability.
That’s good news. Keep the shoulder moving. I’ve had both my shoulders operated on (rotator cuffs) and motion is what is needed to keep the range of mobility.
I separated my shoulder in an early morning Aikido class many years ago.When I got home, I couldn’t lift my left hand from my lap, but I went to see the acupunct my Sensei recommended. Lots of pokes later he sent me home. I came in the next day for a booster and greeted him with a handshake at shoulder level. Even he was amazed.
But the truth is, injuries like that come back to haunt you many years later. All of my issues with arthritis can be attributed to injuries in joints. That one was treated with cortisone injections twice over the years.
Howdy backatcha.