This is My “Not Angry, Just Disappointed” Face

John Scalzi20 Comments

Maybe you should think about your life choices, is all I’m saying.

In other news, hi, I just got a haircut.

20 thoughts on “This is My “Not Angry, Just Disappointed” Face

  2. After reading the post’s title, I thought perhaps this might be in reference to the NH primary. ;) (Just kidding. Unite behind the eventual nominee. That’s the only realistic way out of this mess.)

  3. I’m going to print this out and show it to my kids when they do dumb stuff. Fortunatly, they’re pretty bright and good kids, so it might be a bit till they see it. ;)

  4. jinx, buy me a coke doppelganger. I got one yesterday. I’m not one for facial hair, what made you decide to not only embrace it but cultivate it?

  9. Still head and eye contact implies angry, to me. I feel like disappointed needs downcast eyes and a gentle head shake. Of course, this comment is probably earning this expression, either way.

  13. Had that been my haircut, I’d have been just as peeved. And then gone to my regular barber, to have that mess corrected. My condolences to you.

  15. That look reminds me of one of the faces of Rebecca Bunch from the fourth season intro to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, I think the one where they’re singing “and here she looks kind of mean.”

    I disagree with some of the other commenters. This is a perfectly good haircut for the “yes, I’m balding, so f***ing what?” stage of life. There comes a point in many men’s lives where they must choose to embrace hair loss or do something to hide it. The former has integrity and the latter usually winds up looking foolish.

    Even so, I find myself reconsidering my life choices…

  16. I hope I had that expression on my face with a now ex-roommate who took my open door policy as a license to do a surprise disposal of 85% of my clothing for alleged personal health reasons.

  17. Oooooh, caption game:

    1. “You’re really not buying my book?”
    2. “The question you need to ask yourself is if you are feeling lucky. Well, are you feeling lucky… punk?’
    3. “Athena, do you know anything about that new dent in the car?’
    4. “ I dont always drink beer, but when I do it’s usually Dos Equis.”
    5. Hair club for men, before picture.
    6. “No. I do not wish to apply for the Target Red Card. Thank you.’

  18. Okay, so I took your advice and looked hard at my life choices. BIG mistake. And I blame you. (To be clear, I blame you for convincing me to *look* at the choices. I will eventually find out who’s responsible for *making* those choices.)

  19. That’s the reason right there why I avoid barbers.
    My hair has thinned considerable since I hit 70+.
    Such a handsome lad you musta taken after your father…. 😳😉😎

