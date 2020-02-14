Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs 2/14/20

John Scalzi5 Comments

Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, this stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here is putting an arrow through your reading heart? Share in the comments!

5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 2/14/20

  3. Senlin Ascends! Arm of the Sphinx! Those books are FANTASTIC adventure stories. So happy to see them in the pile.

  4. Oh yeah, there’s TWO here that I’m interested in.

    The first is Red Dust. Yoss is a terrific dude and I’ve loved everything I’ve read by him. His band’s pretty awesome too.

    Oh, and I’ve also heard some good things about the Kluwe book. Think I might check that one out as well.

  5. Pre-ordered Kloos’ book. The Picard book sounds interesting. I’ve enjoyed the Nancy Kress books I’ve read – although I’ve only read a couple.

