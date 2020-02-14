Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, this stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here is putting an arrow through your reading heart? Share in the comments!
5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs 2/14/20”
Docile by K.M. Szpara – I’ve been hearing about this one for ages and it sounds crazy intriguing!
Ooh! Ooh! Ballistic! I loved all of Kloos’s other books.
Senlin Ascends! Arm of the Sphinx! Those books are FANTASTIC adventure stories. So happy to see them in the pile.
Oh yeah, there’s TWO here that I’m interested in.
The first is Red Dust. Yoss is a terrific dude and I’ve loved everything I’ve read by him. His band’s pretty awesome too.
Oh, and I’ve also heard some good things about the Kluwe book. Think I might check that one out as well.
Pre-ordered Kloos’ book. The Picard book sounds interesting. I’ve enjoyed the Nancy Kress books I’ve read – although I’ve only read a couple.