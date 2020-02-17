Uncategorized The First Rule of Nap Club is Never Talk About Nap Club February 17, 2020 John Scalzi4 Comments The second rule of Nap Club is…. zzzzzzzzzzzz. Which is to say it’s a slow day around the Scalzi Compound this Monday. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
4 thoughts on “The First Rule of Nap Club is Never Talk About Nap Club”
I have been 1000% more nappy than usual. Is this normal for your house, or are nap attacks going around?
:)
I notice the Smudge was not enjoying the nappy bliss. Banished to the outdoors by the older cats, or just having an attack of the zoomies?
Zeus looks like I feel :)