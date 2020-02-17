Uncategorized

The First Rule of Nap Club is Never Talk About Nap Club

John Scalzi4 Comments

The second rule of Nap Club is…. zzzzzzzzzzzz.

Which is to say it’s a slow day around the Scalzi Compound this Monday.

4 thoughts on “The First Rule of Nap Club is Never Talk About Nap Club

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.