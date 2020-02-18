Tour Dates! Tour Dates! Tour Dates!

Hey, wanna come see me on tour for The Last Emperox? Sure you do! And now we have dates for all of the events, courtesy of Tor.com, whose listings I am totally cutting and pasting right here and now:

April 14

Boston, MA

Brookline Booksmith @ The Coolidge Theater

April 15

New York, NY

The Strand

April 16

Boulder, CO

Boulder Bookstore

April 18-19

Los Angeles, CA

LA Times Festival of Books – more details to come

April 20

Seattle, WA

University Bookstore @ University Temple Methodist Church

April 21

Portland, OR

Barnes and Noble / Clackamas

April 22

Raleigh, NC

Quail Ridge Books

April 23

Houston, TX

Brazos Bookstore

April 24

Birmingham, AL

Books-A-Million (Brookwood Village)

April 28

Cincinnati, OH

Joseph-Beth

April 29

Sidney, OH

Amos Memorial Public Library

April 30

Parma, OH

Cuyahoga Library

May 1

Belmont, CA

Kepler’s Books — More details to come!

May 2-3

Berkeley, CA

Bay Area Book Festival — More details to come!

May 9

Minneapolis, MN

Wordstock Festival — More details to come!

That’s a lot of places to see me. And yes, if you’re not in one of these places, I’m sorry I missed you this time. But it gives you an excuse for a road trip!

I’m currently traveling so this is it for this page at the moment, but I plan to update it later, when I’m at home and not, like, a little bit dazed from air travel. Promise.