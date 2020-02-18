Tour Dates! Tour Dates! Tour Dates!

Hey, wanna come see me on tour for The Last Emperox? Sure you do! And now we have dates for all of the events, courtesy of Tor.com, whose listings I am totally cutting and pasting right here and now:
April 14
Boston, MA
Brookline Booksmith @ The Coolidge Theater
April 15
New York, NY
The Strand
April 16
Boulder, CO
Boulder Bookstore
April 18-19
Los Angeles, CA
LA Times Festival of Books – more details to come
April 20
Seattle, WA
University Bookstore @ University Temple Methodist Church
April 21
Portland, OR
Barnes and Noble / Clackamas
April 22
Raleigh, NC
Quail Ridge Books
April 23
Houston, TX
Brazos Bookstore
April 24
Birmingham, AL
Books-A-Million (Brookwood Village)
April 28
Cincinnati, OH
Joseph-Beth
April 29
Sidney, OH
Amos Memorial Public Library
April 30
Parma, OH
Cuyahoga Library
May 1
Belmont, CA
Kepler’s Books — More details to come!
May 2-3
Berkeley, CA
Bay Area Book Festival — More details to come!
May 9
Minneapolis, MN
Wordstock Festival — More details to come!
That’s a lot of places to see me. And yes, if you’re not in one of these places, I’m sorry I missed you this time. But it gives you an excuse for a road trip!
I’m currently traveling so this is it for this page at the moment, but I plan to update it later, when I’m at home and not, like, a little bit dazed from air travel. Promise.
